Lewis Dobbin

PNE complete signing of ex-Norwich City, West Brom and Derby County loan man

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa.

The Lilywhites have completed their 11th addition of the summer transfer window, with Dobbin arriving on a straight loan deal from Villa Park. The move has gone through in time for the 22-year-old to feature against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Dobbin arrives with previous loan experience at Derby County, West Brom and most recently, Norwich City - for whom he scored two goals in 11 appearances, during the second half of last season.

He told iFollow PNE: “I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to get playing in front of the fans and get going. I’m really excited for the season ahead. I think the call with the manager really sold it to me.

“It’s a great platform to be able to perform and I think it's got all the fundamentals I'll need to improve as a player. I think it really stood out to me in that sense and I think I can just really grow on and off the pitch here.

“I want to be effective in as many positions as possible on the pitch. I wouldn't say I've got one out-and-out position. I just want to get on the pitch and excite people.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: “I’m really pleased we’ve got Lewis over the line, especially ahead of tomorrow’s match. We’ve been watching him for a while and I’ve been really impressed by the way he plays.

“It’s clear to me from the conversations we’ve had that he’s really excited about coming to us. He’s got great pedigree and he’ll add another attacking threat to our team.”

Dobbin is the third loan addition of the summer at Deepdale, with Alfie Devine and Daniel Jebbison already through the door - from Tottenham and Bournemouth, respectively. The former England youth international joined Villa from Everton last year.