The PNE striker was charged by the FA back in March

Preston North End assistant Stuart McCall has labelled the wait for a Milutin Osmajic verdict as ‘ridiculous’.

The PNE striker was charged by the FA, in March, with an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3. Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri made racism allegations against Osmajic during the goalless draw at Deepdale. The Montenegrin ‘strongly refuted’ them.

Osmajic’s FA hearing then took place in late September. Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom recently said news was expected in early November. McCall made his feelings on the process known in Tuesday’s press conference.

“Listen, for me it's a complete farce,” McCall told the Lancashire Post. “An absolute, complete farce. What's going on? It's not fair on the lad. People think it's hard for us, can you imagine the lad?

“He's just hanging about and hanging about, on something which I feel really strongly about. In my opinion, it's ridiculous it's gone on this long. Although he doesn't show it - comes in with a smile on his face, trains as well as he can - it must be playing on his mind.

“It's only natural when something's been hanging over you for so long. We'll see whenever the outcome is made and whatever comes of it, but I've been really, really disappointed in the process, I've got to say.”

What the PNE boss said in early October

“It could’ve - should’ve - been dealt with a long time ago,” said Heckingbottom after the win over Charlton. “The topic's important, it means a lot to a lot of people and rightly so, but also we've got two lads' careers and they're trying to get on with it. Regardless of what happens we'll never, ever know.

“There's probably not even two people that know what happened; there's one person that knows, regardless of what happens with it. So yeah, we would’ve loved for it to have been sorted one way or another and move on, but it's not (been). Hopefully, we'll get to the bottom of it soon.

“He’s not fine because it's not nice, is it? Like I said, regardless of what happens - and this is the strange thing - it's not a court of law, it’s not. So, it's not on evidence. There'll only ever be one person who knows what's actually happened because we've not got any absolutes.

“So, that's the unique thing when it's FA hearings. But it's an important topic that needs dealing with. Like I said, we've got to respect that and abide by it. We have, as a club, been very, very good in this and not shied away from any of it, but we just want a conclusion to it now.”

