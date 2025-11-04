Ali McCann | CameraSport - Rich Linley

PNE host Swansea City on Wednesday evening

Preston North End expect to remain with the same squad through to the international break, says assistant Stuart McCall.

The Lilywhites go into Wednesday night’s home clash with Swansea City on the back of consecutive wins. PNE were without nine senior players last time out at Southampton, though, and McCall isn’t anticipating a return for any of those before this weekend.

It’s Swansea and then on to Millwall away on Saturday for Preston. Manager Paul Heckingbottom offered hope of a swift return for loan striker Daniel Jebbison, who had felt his hamstring in the week leading up to Southampton.

Ali McCann (broken arm), Andrija Vukcevic (hamstring), Lewis Gibson (thigh) and Pol Valentin (hamstring) have suffered setbacks in recent weeks, while Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Will Keane and Jordan Thompson haven’t featured at all this campaign.

“Just looking at the board there, it's quite depressing the fact that I think we've got nine out at the moment,” said McCall on Tuesday afternoon. “And our first team, you know, I'm sure half of them probably would start for us.

“But yeah, Jordan Thomson's getting a bit of the football today against Blackpool (for the reserves), so that's good. He brings a different skill set to the midfield area. He's a good lad and he's just desperate to get back out playing.

“The likes of Keano and Pol are back on the grass, but as you know we've got a few long termers in there as well. But no other problems from Saturday there, so it'll be the same squad and Jebbo’s back out on the grass as well, which is good.

“So, there's a couple getting near, but probably after the international break I would imagine, before they're ready. The other ones will still be a little bit of a time yet. Pottsy, I think he's had an injection last week just to speed another part of his rehab up.”

On McCann specifically, McCall added: “I think with Ali, actually playing-wise there'll be quite a few months, there's no doubt. I think once he gets his cast off, maybe another one that can actually join in training and keep his fitness up without contact.

“Obviously, with an arm injury it's different to any leg, muscle injury. He can actually join in with us with no contact. I would imagine in the next couple of weeks, to keep a level of fitness. When he's actually going to be able to be involved in the contact element of it, will be still a long time off I would imagine.”

One positive from the pre-match press conference on the team news front was McCall’s assessment of new signing Jamal Lewis. The 27-year-old’s arrival was announced on Friday and he played 20 minutes off the bench at St Mary’s.

“He's an absolute machine,” said Heckingbottom to BBC Lancashire. “He's an athlete, he covers the ground. I think that's his strength, his running ability. He glides with the ball, so he's fitting in really well.

“You've obviously always got to be a little bit careful. Over the years we've had a few come in late who haven't signed contracts... he's been in the best shape I've ever had anybody come into the club at this late stage, definitely.”