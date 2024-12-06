PNE head to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon

Additional highway maintenance teams will be ‘on standby’ in Sheffield this weekend, while Preston North End take on Danny Rohl’s side at Hillsborough

Storm Darragh has already led to two fixture postponements in the Championship: Plymouth Argyle vs Oxford United and Cardiff City vs Watford. There were red wind warnings - the highest level - in parts of Devon and Wales. That

It’s a 12:30pm kick-off in Yorkshire, between the Owls and PNE. And, with Sheffield covered with a yellow wind warning, the fixture does not appear to be in doubt. Streets Ahead, the Sheffield Council and Amey teams responsible for maintaining city roads, have said they will be prepared for all eventualities.

Their official statement read: “With Storm Darragh on the way, we have additional teams on standby from midday today until 7am Monday morning. Please report any urgent issues to us by 0114 273 4567 or online.”

North End head into the weekend sitting 18th in the Championship table, on the back of three successive draws. Sheffield Wednesday are six places above and seven points better off. The game is of three early kick-offs in the Championship, on Saturday, along with Leeds United vs Derby County and Sunderland vs Stoke.