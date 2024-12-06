The PNE boss takes his team to Hillsborough this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the main traits in a Danny Rohl team? He has come in for a lot of praise over the last year or so...

“One thing about his Wednesday team is they are very athletic,” said Heckingbottom. “They will look to play a lot of forward passes early, put crosses into the box and make runs into the box - particularly early on and at home. If we get on top, or we are controlling the game, they are not scared to change how they look to build - or how they look to press - in terms of their shape and formation, whether that is to disrupt or get a better foothold in the game. So, yeah, flipping it back to us it is about us being prepared and knowing what our role is, in and out possession, regardless of what they are adapting to on the sidelines - or the changes they make. If we can show - as we have done in 90 per cent of games - that when we do that we’ve been the best team on the pitch, it will give us a better chance of winning.”

There is no Barry Bannan, what impact do you think that will have? Is a lot of their play tailored around him?

“Yeah, it is, on and off the ball,” said Heckingbottom. “But, I think Barry - when you watch him - is fully invested in the game. So, I think they will miss him as a captain probably as much as, if not more, than as a player. But, there will be players who play in his position and who’ve been champing at the bit, to get this opportunity. So, one thing you do get when someone like that is missing, is someone coming in who is really, really hungry - because, those chances don’t come about when you’ve got your captain, who is one of your best players, playing in the team. So yeah, whoever comes in will be wanting to show what they can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have picked up in recent weeks, but you will view it as a winnable game?

“Yeah, we have to approach it that way,” said Heckingbottom, to BBC Lancashire. “The margins between the teams in the league this season, in my opinion, are tighter than ever. It has always been and will continue to be about what we do. I am expecting us to go and compete in every game and try to win every game. We have been very good in the majority of games, but not been the best team in both boxes - and that is something which will always, without a doubt, determine where you finish in the league. And yeah, no-one will really come in front of us where we’ll set up differently and try to do it any other way, than to try and win the game. But, we know where we want to be better and it’s both boxes.”

What will it be like going to Hillsborough for you? Maybe a tasty reception?!

“I don’t know now!” said Heckingbottom. “I have been back a couple of times - I took my Barnsley team there and things. So yeah, maybe different now having been at United and left there. But yeah, listen, I have still got friends who are there anyway. And, where I am from, there are still a lot of Wednesday fans knocking about - and my next door neighbour is one of them!”

It’s an intense part of the season, how are you finding it?

“Yeah, it is, but it’s not as bad as it used to be,” said Heckingbottom. “You look at when we had seven games in three weeks, it is not as bad as that. So yeah, it is what it is. I think it’s just because we play on different days. We go 21st to 26th, which is a decent gap. Then, the 29th - three days, which we are used to - and then the 1st, three days. So yeah, there are a couple of weeks where we’ll be using the squad, definitely. But, it is nothing we have not faced and, as I say, hopefully we will have more numbers than the last time we went through this type of intense period.”

An away win would be quite special, it feels different afterwards when you go over to the away end? You were so close at Plymouth... would it be great to tick that off?

“Yeah, listen, me being totally honest I want that,” said Heckingbottom. “Because, yeah, it is a different feeling - an away win, celebrating in front of your fans with the players. It does feel different, one hundred per cent it does. That is just how I feel about it, but it’s still just three points. I just want the three points, wherever and whenever they come. Three points are three points, I am not bothered. But, in terms of feeling, certainly sometimes when I look back at wins and things that I have really enjoyed after a game, the majority of them have been away wins.”