Stoke City midfielder Ben Pearson - a former Preston North End fan favourite - was dealt a blow at Coventry City last weekend

Former Preston North End star Ben Pearson has endured more injury frustration at Stoke City.

The 30-year-old returned to action in early February for the Potters, after 11 months on the sidelines with a hamstring blow. Pearson underwent surgery in the summer and wasn’t seen until the 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, in the FA Cup.

He went on to feature in a handful more matches and got through his first full game for 16 months on March 1, as the Potters drew 0-0 with Watford. Pearson then started last weekend’s trip to Coventry City and started the match positively, but had to be withdraw mid way through the first half.

Ben Pearson had got through his first full game in 16 months the previous weekend and was showing in the opening stages at Coventry why he can be a key figure in this final two months of the season. He kept appearing in the right areas to get on the ball and launch Stoke attacks.

Post-match Stoke boss Mark Robins said: "It's difficult with Ben. I haven't had a straight answer really, it's a case that I have to make the decision for him. He's said that he was a little bit tight but he's not done a great deal in training this week.

“I thought he started the game well. I thought he started really brightly, but as the game went on he's got some neural problem which is making it feel tight. I think that's what it is, I don't know whether he's done his hamstring again. I don't think so but I don't know.

“That's a problem he's had this week leading into the game but he's getting work from the physios and the physios are giving us a steer on where he's at physically. When you speak to Ben he's reluctant to give you anything positive or anything negative so I have to make the decision!"

Pearson initially joined Stoke on loan, in January 2023, while ex-PNE boss Alex Neil was at the club. He completed a permanent move to the bet365 Stadium that summer, penning a four-year deal. He has made 53 appearances for Stoke in total.

Frustration for fellow ex-PNE man

Pearson is not the only former Preston man enduring frustration at the moment. Josh Bowler’s loan at Deepdale was cancelled early in the mid-season transfer window and he immediately joined Luton Town for the rest of the season. However, the Nottingham Forest winger has struggled for game time with the Hatters boss admitting, like at Preston, that Bowler has been a victim of the formation.

“I feel a bit for Josh as he left a club playing 3-5-2 to come to a club that was playing 4-2-3-1 and near enough the game after that we changed formation, so I feel for Josh,” said Bloomfield recently. “We’ve had to find different ways to try and get him involved, later on in the game once or twice we’ve gone to a four and he came on in central midfield as one of the eights.

“Josh’s instinct is to attack so I think you have to know there is a trade off if you have him in midfield. He’s an attacking player with that attacking instinct, but we brought him here as we believe in him. I’ve watched him for a number of years from afar and I think he’s a really good attacking player. He’s proven in the Championship and we have to find ways to use him.”

