Alfie Devine and Milutin Osmajic were on the score sheet at Deepdale

Preston North End were this week’s SkyBet Surprise on the leading EFL podcast ‘Not The Top 20’.

The Lilywhites produced late drama at Deepdale as they beat Leicester City 2-1, in their first home match of the season. Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine broke the deadlock early doors and Paul Heckingbottom’s side had several chances to score more goals, but were pegged back on 67 minutes by teenager Jeremy Monga.

However, the winning moment was delivered by Milutin Osmajic five minutes from time. The Montenegro international latched on to a delightful Thierry Small cross from the left, to finish off a blistering PNE counter attack. NTT20 co-host Ali Maxwell was full of praise for Preston’s performance.

“They were very impressive,” said Maxwell. “They went one-nil up early in the game and it was a good piece of quick distribution from Daniel Iversen - the second time we have seen that from him in two games so far. A really strong start to his return. It’s his third spell and now permanently the Preston ‘keeper.

“The opening goal did have somewhat of a helping hand from the Leicester ‘keeper. An error, of that there is no doubt, but what a fantastic finish from Alfie Devine. I think, because it’s an empty net, you might assume that this is an easy skill. But, Devine is approaching the right hand touchline.

“As a right footed player, taking a right footed shot, it is going to always curl away from goal so the area he had to aim for is very short. He absolutely nailed it and Devine was so impressive in the first half, playing in a sort of right sided midfield role and constantly getting in behind the Leicester left-back, into space.

“They had a lot of joy down that side. Thierry Small then joined the party, playing left wing-back. Leicester couldn’t handle Preston’s speed and desire to get forward, particularly down the sides. Having gone ahead there was always going to be a chance that Leicester put on some pressure.

“But actually, it was probably Preston who looked the more likely to extend their lead in the first half - which again, speaks to this idea that this wasn’t some smash-and-grab, underdog win. They were the better side here and yes, they defended with discipline and shape but they also created quite a few chances.

“In the end, Leicester did equalise and that’s because Jeremy Monga exists. He turned 16 one month ago! He looked so good here, coming off the bench. Then, it’s 1-1 and you think, ‘Hold on, are Preston going to lose their nerve here?’. How do you respond to a 16-year-old coming on and scaring the living daylights out of you?

“Well, it turns out they responded by getting the winner and another nice goal it was, too. Thierry Small might’ve made his breakthrough on the right wing for Charlton last season but it turns out you can also play him on his natural side, at left wing-back. With his speed, directness and skill, he will be an asset.

“What an assist it was for Osmajic to win it. This was a really good, all round performance from Preston and the fans loved what they saw. You can understand why... the centre-backs put in a strong performance as a trio, the wing-back both got an assist, (Michael) Smith and Osmajic seemed to combine well as a front two.

“Smith, the wily target man and Osmajic, one of the quickest players in the league. In this game, he was constantly able to demonstrate how dangerous he is, running in behind. But, the star was Daniel Iversen with an amazing save in particular when Preston were one-nil up - and of course, against his old club as well.

“A deserved 2-1 victory and significant I think. Last season, Preston only won three games total in 24 games against Championship top-half teams. We don’t know where Leicester will finish but they have beaten a big dog at home, and it sets them up nicely for the next few fixtures.”

