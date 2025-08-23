Alfie Devine and Michael Smith start | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Team news confirmed as PNE host Ipswich Town

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named an unchanged team against Ipswich Town.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-1 winners at home to Leicester City last weekend and it’s the same XI again for PNE. Lewis Dobbin’s arrival on loan from Aston Villa was confirmed on Friday evening and he makes the bench at Deepdale.

There is another boost among the Preston substitutes, with on-loan striker Daniel Jebbison back from injury and involved for the first time this season. Academy front man George Gryba, 16, replaces Jeppe Okkels on the bench.

Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson, Mads Frokjaer, Brad Potts and Will Keane remain out. It’s the same XI for Ipswich as new signing Kasey McAteer makes the bench along with summer recruit Chuba Akpom.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman (c), McCann, Small, Devine, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Carroll, Thordarson, Dobbin, Gryba, Jebbison.

Ipswich starting XI: Palmer; Johnson, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Clarke, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Ipswich subs: Walton; Woolfenden, Kipre, Young, Cajuste, Ogbene, Chaplin, McAteer, Akpom.