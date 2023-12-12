News you can trust since 1886
Starting lineups confirmed for Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End as Duane Holmes starts

Team news is in for tonight's Championship fixture

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Preston North End's Duane HolmesPreston North End's Duane Holmes
Preston North End's Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for tonight's match at Huddersfield Town.

Ex-Terrier Duane Holmes come into the side to face his former club, while Will Keane is also brought into the team. Dropping to the Lilywhites' bench from Saturday's draw are Andrew Hughes and Ali McCann - as Milutin Osmajic, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay miss out again.

As for the hosts, boss Darren Moore brings Sorba Thomas back into the XI upon his return from suspension. There is also a start for Josh Austerfield, as Moore makes two changes from the draw against Bristol City. Ben Wiles and Jaheim Headley drop to the bench.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Holmes, Keane, Evans. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Hughes, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Frokjaer, Woodburn

Huddersfield starting XI: Maxwell; Pearson, Helik, Lees, Thomas, Kasumu, Hogg (c), Austerfield, Koroma, Ward, Burgzorg. Huddersfield subs: Nicholls, Edwards, Nakayama, Ayina, Edmonds-Green, Headley, Iorpenda, Wiles, Diarra.

