Preston North End's Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for tonight's match at Huddersfield Town.

Ex-Terrier Duane Holmes come into the side to face his former club, while Will Keane is also brought into the team. Dropping to the Lilywhites' bench from Saturday's draw are Andrew Hughes and Ali McCann - as Milutin Osmajic, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay miss out again.

As for the hosts, boss Darren Moore brings Sorba Thomas back into the XI upon his return from suspension. There is also a start for Josh Austerfield, as Moore makes two changes from the draw against Bristol City. Ben Wiles and Jaheim Headley drop to the bench.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Holmes, Keane, Evans. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Hughes, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Frokjaer, Woodburn