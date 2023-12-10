Calvin Ramsay

Preston North End defender Calvin Ramsay missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Lilywhites were without the Liverpool loan man - who made his debut for PNE last Friday after returning from a long-term knee injury. Brad Potts returned from suspension and replaced the absent Ramsay in North End's starting lineup at Carrow Road. Lowe is not sure whether the full back will be available for Tuesday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's got Covid," said Lowe post-match. "I don't know what the crack is. There's a bit of it flying around isn't there? He wasn't feeling well and we had to make sure we just kept him away. There was no point him travelling with us. So yeah, he's not well."

Striking duo Milutin Osmajic and Emil Riis were the only other absentees in Norfolk, with Layton Stewart travelling but not picked in the 18-man squad. Osmajic suffered a groin injury at Middlesbrough last week, but the issue is said to be minor, while Riis is closing in on a return after 11 months out.