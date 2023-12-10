Ryan Lowe explains Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay's absence in Preston North End draw at Norwich City
The Liverpool defender was not involved in Preston's 0-0 draw at Norwich City
Preston North End defender Calvin Ramsay missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Lilywhites were without the Liverpool loan man - who made his debut for PNE last Friday after returning from a long-term knee injury. Brad Potts returned from suspension and replaced the absent Ramsay in North End's starting lineup at Carrow Road. Lowe is not sure whether the full back will be available for Tuesday's trip to Huddersfield Town.
"He's got Covid," said Lowe post-match. "I don't know what the crack is. There's a bit of it flying around isn't there? He wasn't feeling well and we had to make sure we just kept him away. There was no point him travelling with us. So yeah, he's not well."
Striking duo Milutin Osmajic and Emil Riis were the only other absentees in Norfolk, with Layton Stewart travelling but not picked in the 18-man squad. Osmajic suffered a groin injury at Middlesbrough last week, but the issue is said to be minor, while Riis is closing in on a return after 11 months out.
"We are trying to push Emil for the Watford game," said Lowe. "So, we will see how that goes. If it isn't the Watford game, it will be Swansea just after that. It will 'definitely' be one of those two games. Milly, we will check on him tomorrow and see how he is on Monday. I am not sure if it will be too quick, but either way we've got them coming back yeah."