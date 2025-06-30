SpudBros interview on Preston North End sponsorship: "This is just the start..."

Jacob and Harley Nelson - aka SpudBros - spoke to the Lancashire Post at PNE's kit launch event last weekend

Saturday was full on at Deepdale but nothing SpudBros are not used to. This is what life has become for Jacob and Harley Nelson - who are taking it all in their stride and have no plans to stop here. The jacket potato inspired rise has been quite incredible, and sponsoring Preston North End is the next step. If there is anything we have learned in week one, though, it is that the duo will offer so much more than just a logo on a shirt.

It’s got to be demanding, challenging and at times exhausting. Yet the energy with which the brothers carry themselves is extremely infectious. It is no surprise they have captured a colossal social media audience. There is high enthusiasm and positivity, which mustn’t always be easy to find, but the Nelsons are relatable, likable and, despite the growing fame, very real.

Reflecting on the past few days, Jacob told the Lancashire Post: "It's been unreal. I am full of adrenaline. It's all about awareness, new ideas, new innovation, bringing Preston and other fans together, and making it fun as well, full of energy. I think that's something Preston needed. Hopefully, we will just do our bit, but at the end of the day we love doing it, we love giving back. To see all of this now, it's unreal."

As proud Prestonians, the lads swiftly shot down any social media suggestions of the logo featuring orange or, even worse, tangerine. The red and gold colour scheme goes back to the original potato tram on the flag market, which started back in 1955.

Harley told the Lancashire Post: "It's what Keith started and we wanted his colours on it... he is a true Preston legend."

The partnership is something very different for PNE and the way in which the public has engaged so far bodes well. As far as the deal itself goes the brothers cannot divulge a great deal, though the appetite on their side was strong from the start.

"We’re fans, my dad's had a season ticket for 50 years, we’’ve got more than seven million followers and we've always wanted to do something with the club,” said Jacob. “To get this opportunity is unreal. We put our ideas forward and the club were like: 'Let's try something new, let's do it'. This is just the start of something. We've got some really good, wicked plans and it's all to do with Preston and the community."

You will struggle to find anyone who isn’t impressed by their purchase from SpudBros. As popular as the product is, TikTok has undoubtedly been the driver for the business’ rapid growth. They are confident and entertaining in front of the camera and creative when it comes to social media content.

Their dad - the ‘SpudFather’ - came up with the idea to utilise TikTok and things took off from there, after Jacob quit his job to go all in on SpudBros. The business is now expanding with advanced plans in London, Liverpool and even Amsterdam, but there will always remain one clear goal.

“Have the right attitude and you can achieve anything.”

"We want to inspire the younger generation,” said Jacob. “Hard work, passion and energy, you can achieve anything - even from a potato. It's what we did. We got up every morning, hard work, seven videos a day we started with. We started off with a pot of parched peas; that was one of our first ever videos, giving out to someone for free. One thing I always say is attitude is more important than ability.

“Harley was at college and he struggled. He has got ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia. He wasn't very academic, more hands on; he got into the tram and he found it. As long as you put the effort into something; just don't give up. If you've got an idea and a vision, go for it... you are half way there. Just be really positive all the time, have the right attitude and you can achieve anything."

As mentioned, Jacob and Harley - along with their team - have plenty of plans for the 2025/26 season - which kicks off in six weeks. Meanwhile, supporters will eagerly await the reveal of the second and third kits, which very much have the SpudBros’ approval. Waiting isn’t much fun but with these involved you’d like think it’ll be worth it.

“We’re not going to give our secrets away but yeah, it's going to be really exciting for the club,” said Jacob. “Really exciting for Preston... we're just going to bring the energy."

