Kaine Kesler-Hayden spent last season on loan at PNE from Aston Villa

Coventry City are set to sign Kaine Kesler-Hayden following his loan spell at Preston North End, according to reports.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported that the full-back will undergo a medical with the Sky Blues on Monday, ahead of a roughly £3.5million move. Kesler-Hayden was PNE’s Player of the Year last season, in his fifth loan move away from Aston Villa.

The defender made 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting three goals. This summer has seen him linked with the likes of Southampton and Middlesbrough, but Frank Lampard looks to have secured a deal for the 22-year-old.

Kesler-Hayden signed an extended contract with Villa before linking up with Preston, this time last year. However, a permanent exit has been strongly suggested in the media over recent weeks - with Villa able to record any sale as pure profit, to aid PSR worries.

He represented Villa’s first team on five occasions and had loans at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town earlier in his career. The energetic full-back played most of last season at right wing-back under Paul Heckingbottom.