Coventry City 'set to sign' former Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle star for £3.5m

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:58 BST
Kaine Kesler-Hayden spent last season on loan at PNE from Aston Villa

Coventry City are set to sign Kaine Kesler-Hayden following his loan spell at Preston North End, according to reports.

The Telegraph’s John Percy has reported that the full-back will undergo a medical with the Sky Blues on Monday, ahead of a roughly £3.5million move. Kesler-Hayden was PNE’s Player of the Year last season, in his fifth loan move away from Aston Villa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defender made 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting three goals. This summer has seen him linked with the likes of Southampton and Middlesbrough, but Frank Lampard looks to have secured a deal for the 22-year-old.

Kesler-Hayden signed an extended contract with Villa before linking up with Preston, this time last year. However, a permanent exit has been strongly suggested in the media over recent weeks - with Villa able to record any sale as pure profit, to aid PSR worries.

He represented Villa’s first team on five occasions and had loans at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town earlier in his career. The energetic full-back played most of last season at right wing-back under Paul Heckingbottom.

Related topics:Preston North EndCoventry CityAston Villa

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice