Ian Robinson

SpudBros are the shirt sponsor for Preston North End's new kit

Jacob and Harley Nelson - the SpudBros - have expressed their joy at sponsoring Preston North End’s new kit.

The Lilywhites announced the partnership on Wednesday morning, with the local potato business replacing PAR Group for the 2025/26 campaign. SpudBros took over the hot potato tram, on the Flag Market, back in 2020 and have grown an incredible social media following - with 4.2 million TikTok followers and one million YouTube subscribers.

The home kit goes on sale online this Friday, and in person on Saturday between 10am and 3pm. SpudBros will be in attendance and giving free jacket potatoes away to the first two thousand fans who buy a shirt, in the club shop. First team players will be there and the Gentry Bar is also going to be open.

Jacob said: “Being from Preston, this is a moment we’ve dreamed of. From running around the pitch as mascots to seeing our brand on the front of Preston North End’s shirt - it’s beyond special.

“We’re proud Prestonians and will always give back and support the city that made us. The passion here is unmatched, and it’s something we wish everyone could experience. We’re honoured to be part of the legacy of the club.”

Lifelong PNE fan, Harley said: “What more can I say, this is a dream come true. We’re here to help PNE make history. Let’s take it to the top this season and show the world what Preston’s all about!”

“Our story started in this city...”

Tony, who is known as the Spudfather, said: “To sponsor PNE is a homecoming for us. Our story started in this city, and it shaped everything we stand for.

“We believe in this club, its supporters, and the magic that happens when a community comes together. As the new kits are unveiled and anticipation builds, one thing is certain: this is the season to “ignite the belief”.

