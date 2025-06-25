Confirmed: Spud Bros sponsor Preston North End as new kit for 2025/26 unveiled

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Ian Robinson
PNE will learn their fixtures for the 2025/26 season on Thursday

Preston North End’s new kit, sponsored by SpudBros, has been revealed.

The Lilywhites unveiled their home strip for the 25/26 season at 10am, on Wednesday morning. Replacing PAR Group as the front-of-shirt sponsor is SpudBros, the Preston-based jacket potato business - turned social media sensations.

Created by Jacob and Harley Nelson, SpudBros have a TikTok following of 4.2 million and one million YouTube subscribers. They have collaborated with Lidl and KFC and made viral content, selling spuds to the likes of Will Smith, Logan Paul and Mr. Beast.

The white home shirt, and goalkeeper kit, will officially go on sale, online, at 9am this Friday. Saturday will see a special launch day event - 10am-3pm - at Deepdale, with SpudBros in attendance as well as first team players. Free jacket potato vouchers will be given out to the first 2,000 fans to buy a shirt.

Prices in full: Adults - shirt £70, shorts £40, socks £18. Junior - shirt £55, shorts £35, socks £15. Infant - kit £55. Baby - kit £45.

Peter Ridsdale on SpudBros sponsorship

PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale commented: “In an era where sports sponsorship has often become a remote partnership with little in common with the team in question, we are absolutely delighted to be moving from one local company, PAR Group, to another Preston company, SpudBros, as our main front of shirt sponsor. 

“SpudBros are one of the fastest growing brands in the UK and their phenomenal worldwide media exposure and international recognition teaming up with the original Invincibles football club feels like a perfect match. We are excited to be working with individuals with such enthusiasm, excitement and innovative media awareness. Preston North End and SpudBros - a partnership to savour.”

