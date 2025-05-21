Will Still | Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

A former PNE academy coach is reportedly close to landing his first Championship job

Southampton are reportedly moving to appoint Will Still as their new head coach, after he confirmed his imminent exit from Lens.

Still’s rise in management has been significant over the last few years, and he now looks set to land his first job in England. The Guardian report that the relegated Saints hope to have announced Still’s arrival at St Mary’s, prior to Sunday’s final Premier League clash at home to Arsenal.

The 32-year-old guided Lens to a 8th placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, having secured 11th and 9th spots in his 18 months with Reims. His reasons for leaving Lens were cited as personal, with a desire to be closer to his family. Still gained management with Beerschot and Lierse, in Belgium, before his work in France.

But, it was in Lancashire where he took his first steps in football. Still worked with Preston North End’s academy while studying at the University. Fast forward 13 years and he is the leading contender to replace Ivan Juric at Southampton - a club who will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League.

“That’s what gave me the bug.”

"I did a University course here in England, up in Preston," said Still, on Monday Night Football last month. "Part of that University course was working with the Under-12s at Preston North End.

“Being an outside coach, coming in, we travelled through the academy, watched the coaches, saw the players and got involved with it a bit. That's what gave me the bug, I suppose, to get into football.”

On his journey into management and next steps, he added: "I've been incredibly lucky I think. I started off as a video analyst and made my way up through the Belgian second division, then first division.

“I just tried to push as many doors as I could. I got lucky at the right times and met the right people, at the right times. I moved to France as an assistant manager and the door sort of opened up. The manager got fired who I was working for and the club asked me to take over for five games before the World Cup.

“It just sort of went from there really. I am still a kid in this world. I want to win. I want to go as high as I can and learn as much as I can. I know I've still got a mountain to climb in that respect but step-by-step, see how it goes and have a go, really."