Preston North End's Kaine Kesler Hayden battles with Coventry City's Jack Rudoni | CameraSport - Stephen White

The Aston Villa man spent last season on loan at Preston North End

Southampton have now been credited with interest in signing Kaine Kesler-Hayden this summer, after his Preston North End loan spell.

Last weekend, Coventry City were claimed to be ‘leading the race’ for the Aston Villa man’s signature. It has been reported that the Sky Blues - who lost in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland - are willing to pay £5million plus to land the 22-year-old.

Now, Birmingham World have suggested that the Saints are lining up a swoop as they seek a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters - who is expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Southampton are going to finish bottom of the Premier League and drop instantly back down to the Championship; an immediate return to the top flight will be the aim at St Mary’s, with a new manager yet to be appointed.

It is claimed that Kesler-Hayden, who is under contract at Villa, has seen his value ‘quadruple’ after the loan spell at Preston. The former Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle loanee is said to have been worth a couple of million 12 months ago.

Birmingham World have stated that PNE are interested in keeping Kesler-Hayden for the ‘long term’, but North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has already played down the chances of that happening.

The versatile full-back made more appearances than anyone for the Lilywhites last season - 51 in all competitions. He scored two goals and assisted a further three, and swooped every single Player of the Year award.

It’s stated that Villa anticipate a ‘bidding war’ for Kesler-Hayden and will hold out as long as they can, but not for too long. The Premier League club are at risk of breaching profit and sustainability rules and have until June 30 to get themselves in the clear.

“It’s just up to them on my future and what that holds.”

Speaking about what next season holds, earlier this month, Kesler-Hayden told the Lancashire Post: “I think it depends... if I was coming to the end of my contract there (at Villa), then I'd probably have more say.

“But the reality is I'm not. So while you're in the contract, obviously there's not too much that I can do and it's just up to them on my future and what that holds... we'll see."

