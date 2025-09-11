Joe Garner celebrates scoring for PNE | LEP

Former Preston North End striker Joe Garner is heading Soccer HQ, which launched this week in the city.

Open to boys and girls aged U4s to U13s - with all abilities welcome - the venues are Christ the King RC School and Brierley Park. Free taster sessions are being offered to all youngsters who sign up.

Soccer HQ Preston will offer ‘top-quality coaching’, ‘fast-paced, professionally run sessions that put player development at the core’ and more. There are also venues in Fylde, as per the official website.

Posting on LinkedIn, Garner said: ‘As a professional footballer with 20 years of experience playing at competitive levels both in the UK & abroad, I’ve learned firsthand the value of discipline, teamwork, and resilience on and off the pitch.

‘My journey in the sport has been shaped by exceptional coaching, relentless passion, and a deep respect for the game. I’m proud to channel that experience into Soccer HQ, a training academy dedicated to developing young talent and creating a supportive, high-performance environment for aspiring players.

‘Our mission is to not only improve technical ability but to instill confidence, character, and a lifelong love for football. Whether you’re a parent seeking quality training for your child or a fellow professional looking to collaborate, I’m always open to connecting with others who share a passion for sport, youth development, and mentorship.’

Express interest via: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeazAUrF7.../viewform

