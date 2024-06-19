Joe Garner in action | Camera Sport

Former PNE striker speaks to the Lancashire Post

It’s been a busy week or so for Joe Garner - from holidays, to his wedding anniversary and lastly welcoming a baby girl into the world - so the chance to sit down and take a trip down memory lane is not too much trouble for him. After all, it is a pretty good one. Garner lived the dream of every football fan. He represented his boyhood club, but it was more how he did it: in the way every punter would imagine themselves doing, if they were lucky enough to get the chance.

Garner’s status as Preston North End talisman was not gained immediately. Graham Westley was the manager to bring him in and the number 14 headed into his first summer without scoring in 15 games. But, after scoring a last gasp equaliser at home to Tranmere Rovers in game 12 the following season, Garner did not look back. He would hit the back of the net 22 more times that year, with his tally 24 by the end of the 2013/14 campaign. Going back to the day of signing though, he did not need any time to think.

“Once I heard that I had the chance to sign, it was the only place I wanted to go,” Garner told the Lancashire Post. “(Westley) made quite a few signings, brought his own players in and I think they had to cut the wage bill a little bit. It was a tough year for him, to be fair, with lots of different faces. He was a good coach but it didn’t really work out in the end and then Simon (Grayson) came in. His record spoke for itself, so I knew when we got him that he’d get it done in the end.

“I remember a lot of the goals to be fair, but I had a lot of help behind me. I had some top players behind me - Gally, Lee Holmes was really good, and Chris Humphrey. It wasn’t easy, but it a good job to have because I just stood in the box and had deliveries coming in from everywhere. It was a good time. If you ask any striker, it’s the easiest position when you are playing in a good team but the hardest in a struggling one.

“Gally’s set pieces and corners made it pretty straightforward - I just stayed up there and took my chances when they came. I have no idea (how PNE signed him) but whoever did it did some good work... he was a top player and probably should’ve played in the Premier League a lot longer than he did. It was a pleasure for me; he made my 90 minutes a lot easier. Whether I took them or not was a different thing, but I always knew I’d get three or four chances every game.”

Garner spent three-and-a-half years pulling on the Preston jersey. The weight of it was never lost on him, having stood on the terraces as a kid. But it was those he shared the journey with whom made it a success and also hugely enjoyable period in his life. Grayson assembled a squad with the perfect blend of senior pros and fearless, talented youngsters. His team suffered play-off heartbreak in 2014, but rarely let him down and they would rise again. Being a part of that squad, at Preston, is something the 36-year-old will always cherish.

“Oh it was unreal,” said Garner. “I support the club. I used to have a season ticket and go on every week, so to get the opportunity to play for them and then get promoted was a special time. I really enjoyed it and it’s something I’ll live with forever. We had a strong squad and great group of lads, who fought for three points every week. More often than not, we got them. We were a very consistent side and didn’t change too much.

“Everyone knew their jobs and we would just grind results out. We probably deserved to go up automatically, but a trip to Wembley is a special day for the fans. Becks (Jermaine Beckford) was a top player and when he came down to that level, it gave everyone a boost. His pace in behind helped us. When we got to Wembley, he did what he did. But we had a lot of experienced players who drove the team - and I thought that was very important.

“We had a great bunch. We did stuff off the pitch together, played golf and went out for a few pints. And more often than not we’d win at the weekend, so it was alright. It’s different now, more frowned upon, but we used to go out as a team. It’s different times now, but we’d go out and have a good crack then get back to work on Monday. The training through the week was really hard. We used to train like we played so when we got to the games, it would be easier. Everyone enjoyed it and the gaffer was great with me - probably one of the best I have worked under.”

After plundering in 51 goals over two seasons, Garner was back on the Championship stage - part of a team and club looking to stabilise again in the second tier. Grayson’s side did it with minimal fuss - the organisation and commitment which served them so well in League One going nowhere, as PNE finished 11th. For Garner, though, the shifts became much more selfless as he led the line on his own a lot. He grabbed his first goal of the campaign in game 14 and had six by the end of it. The battling centre-forward knew it was always going to be a challenge.

“I think it’s the same at any club, that if you’re a top side in the league you are probably going to get five or six chances a game,” said Garner. “If you have just been promoted and your aim is to stay up, you’re probably going to get one or two chances a game and take them. It was just a different level - the Championship was a lot stronger than League One, with some really good players in it and big clubs. But, I think we held our own. In League One, we used to play 4-3-3 quite a bit. The year we went up, we were probably more of a 4-5-1 - with the wingers helping out a lot more. In League One, they used to cheat a little bit and could get away with it. In the Championship they had to help out a lot more and so I’d be stuck up top on my own, watching.”

The second season in the Championship would see North End’s No.14 play just three games, before a call from Ibrox came. A transfer to Rangers went through on August 20, for a reported £1.5million. Garner has no regrets about his move to the Glasgow, but assures it was difficult to walk away from Deepdale at the time and he wasn’t totally sold on doing so. With his fan hat on, mind, he was pleased with how things worked out for the Lilywhites.

“It was a really tough decision,” said Garner. “I didn’t really want to leave. A bid came in from Rangers and the club were happy to take the money. It was a massive opportunity for myself, to go up there and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I really enjoyed my time up there and it is what it is. I spoke with the manager and the club and it kind of suited all parties in the end. Like I say, I was umming-ahing what to do. The chance to go up there, play in front of 50 thousand every week, and in Old Firms, was something I couldn’t turn down in the end. It’s one of those things. Jordan Hugill started playing a lot more and they ended up selling him for £7/8m, so it worked out for the club really well. He was younger than me and managed to score a few goals.”

Garner spent one season north of the border before moving to Ipswich Town, for a reported fee of £1m. Mick McCarthy jumped at the chance given Garner’s hat-trick against the Tractor Boys, for Preston, three-and-a-half years prior. McCarthy told him after the game he would sign him one day and he stuck by his word. Garner was back at Deepdale, as an away player, on February 24 - a ‘strange feeling’ he admits.

His love for North End would and will always be there though. Garner, of course, keeps a close eye on how the club is doing; the memories of representing the badge will always enter the mind every now and then. He’s proud of Alan Browne for becoming club captain and hopes to see PNE improve on last season’s mid-table finish.

“When we finish the game on a Saturday it is first score I check,” said Garner. “I like to see how the lads are doing and how the club is getting on. A lot of the younger lads who were coming through there have done really well and had fantastic careers. It’s good to see. They finished 10th this year and had a bit of sticky end to the season. Once you can’t get in the play-offs, the games are tough - fighting for seventh, eighth or ninth, it isn’t great. Hopefully they spend a few quid this summer and try to get promoted. I’m sure the manager will be trying to get Peter Ridsdale to put his hand in his pocket and get a few fresh faces in. I hope they get into the play-offs next year.”

As for Garner, the legs are still going and he’ll be looking to add another promotion to the CV this coming campaign. His peak days are behind him but if you’d asked a teenage Garns he’s spend them at Preston North End, you’d imagine he’d have taken that. The buzz of playing has certainly not fizzled out yet; the appetite for it still very much there. And if we learned anything about Garner in those three-and-a-half magical years, then some National League centre-backs best be up for the fight in 2024/25.