Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Preston North End will win 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The Lilywhites head to South Yorkshire on the back of their 2-1 victory at home to Sunderland last time out.

Ryan Lowe’s side are in confident mood as they prepare for their trip to Hillsborough and are unbeaten in their opening two league fixtures. They drew 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day.

Preston swooped to sign striker Will Keane from Wigan Athletic earlier this summer and he has since made a positive impression with his new club. The Republic of Ireland international has scored in both games so far this term and will be eyeing another goal against his former team Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lilywhites also signed attacking midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen from Danish side Odense and he has done well so far as well as he adapts to life in England. He scored the winner against Sunderland last weekend.

Lowe has told the club website: “I’m definitely pleased with the four points but we want to continue that. We want to set ourselves a small target of a points tally to get ourselves to the international break, and if we can do that and get them points then we’ll be really pleased.”

