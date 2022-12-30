SIX 5/10's - Preston North End player ratings after humbling Championship defeat to West Brom

Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.
Okay Yokuslu scored in each half to give the Baggies a deserved win as PNE failed to ever really challenge the hosts on the night.
It was the third defeat in three games for Ryan Lowes’s side and sees them fall to 14th in the Championship table – although they are only two points outside of the play-off places.
Here’s how we rated the player’s performances on the night...
1. Freddie Woodman - 8
If not for Freddie Woodman, the scoreline on Thursday night could have looked a lot different and it certainly would not have flattered PNE. In truth, the fact that North End's keeper was able to keep it to two is probably flattery for the visitors.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Jordan Storey - 5
It might be that game time is catching up to Jordan Storey, even after the break. The North End defender looked off the pace and struggling to get back into position at times as he was having to deal with Grady Diangana, who is a handful.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
3. Patrick Bauer - 5
It's been a while since Patrick Bauer has been in the North End side and unfortunately it showed on Thursday night. The German looked a bit lost at times and was losing out on key duels that you would want your towering centre half to win.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Although it might not seem like a big difference moving from the middle of the defence to the left, Liam Lindsay seemed to struggle with adapting his position particularly early on in the game. It is understandable, however, given his rhythm and consistency in the centre.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns