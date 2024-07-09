Stefan Teitur Thordarson in action for Iceland | AFP via Getty Images

Iceland international is on his way to Deepdale

Preston North End have not announced the signing of Stefan Teitur Thordarson yet, but it is simply a matter of time.

Danish Superliga club Silkeborg IF has confirmed the sale of Thordarson, in a Tuesday morning stock exchange announcement. Preston are not named in the update - simply the financial impact of the Iceland international’s exit is stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, it is understood that the deal is done. The news of the 25-year-old’s imminent move to Deepdale broke on Sunday, as Thordarson left Silkeborg’s training base in the Netherlands to fly over to England. He completed his medical on Monday, and final tests were done late.

As a result of the move, Silkeborg IF A/S has adjusted its annual accounts. A profit between DKK 18-26 million has gone up to DKK 25-33 million. North End, therefore, will bring Thordarson in for a fee in the region of £700,000.