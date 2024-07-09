Silkeborg IF confirm sale of midfielder as Preston North End signing announcement imminent
Preston North End have not announced the signing of Stefan Teitur Thordarson yet, but it is simply a matter of time.
Danish Superliga club Silkeborg IF has confirmed the sale of Thordarson, in a Tuesday morning stock exchange announcement. Preston are not named in the update - simply the financial impact of the Iceland international’s exit is stated.
But, it is understood that the deal is done. The news of the 25-year-old’s imminent move to Deepdale broke on Sunday, as Thordarson left Silkeborg’s training base in the Netherlands to fly over to England. He completed his medical on Monday, and final tests were done late.
As a result of the move, Silkeborg IF A/S has adjusted its annual accounts. A profit between DKK 18-26 million has gone up to DKK 25-33 million. North End, therefore, will bring Thordarson in for a fee in the region of £700,000.
The tall, powerful midfielder has been a Silkeborg player since 2020. They signed him from ÍA Akranes and he went on to score 16 goals in 126 outings. Last season, Thordarson netted 11 times in 36 appearances.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.