PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom expects to welcome two players back

Preston North End are back on the road this weekend as they face Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s a 12:30pm kick-off at Hillsborough, with the Lilywhites set to head into the match sitting 18th in the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s team are six places ahead and seven points better off ahead of the weekend’s encounter.

And, both managers could welcome key men back to their squads, for the game. North End have been without a couple of important players in recent weeks, while the Owls suffered a couple of blows over the last 180 minutes of football.

Here’s the team and injury news from both camps!

Preston North End team news

Paul Heckingbottom says Mads Frokjaer and Liam Lindsay are both back in the fold, after their time out with respective injury problems. Freddie Woodman also returns from his one-match suspension, while Patrick Bauer and player-coach, Ched Evans, are no longer sidelined.

One player who is unlikely to be risked, despite being back in training, is Robbie Brady. The Irishman is almost, but not quite, ready for match action according to Preston’s boss.

On Thursday, Heckingbottom said: “Robbie has trained, but it is a bit too soon for Robbie. We will see, but I am not expecting to use Robbie. Mads is back. Liam is back. Robbie has just missed a lot of football, so it would be a big decision to throw him in.”

Doubt: Robbie Brady Available: Mads Frokjaer, Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Owls chief Danny Rohl will provide the latest injury news in his pre-match press conference. But, one player who will definitely miss out is captain Barry Bannan - due to suspension. Striker Ike Ugbo could miss out again through injury, having played no part in the last match against Derby County.

Defender Dominic Iorfa was also forced off at half-time, in that contest. Front man Olaf Kobacki is expected to remain sidelined with the muscle injury suffered in mid-October, while centre-half Akin Fawemo has remained out since the same month. Goalkeeper Pierce Charles may stay sidelined with a minor hand injury, too.

Out: Barry Bannan, Akin Fawemo, Olaf Kobacki Doubt: Pierce Charles, Ike Ugbo, Dominic Iorfa