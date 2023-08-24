Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has admitted he took little notice of rumours linking him with a move to Preston earlier this summer.

PNE were reported admirers of the centre-back, who was named in the Owls’ starting line-up for their 1-0 defeat to the Lilywhites last Saturday.

Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb were also credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, who was a key member of the Wednesday side that won promotion from League One last season.

However, neither link has come to fruition, with Ryan Lowe subsequently bringing in Jack Whatmough following his fallout with Wigan and Iorfa remaining a mainstay of the Championship new boys’ defence having started all three of their second-tier games to date.

The chances of Preston wanting to add to their central defensive ranks between now and the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 also remain remote, with Lowe focused on bringing in offensive-minded players.

Not that Iorfa seems concerned. He appears happy to remain at Hillsborough and has not let any supposed transfer talk affect his focus and long-term ambitions with the Sheffield outfit.

He told the Sheffield Star: ‘There were a few things over the summer, but nothing that I really paid attention to. You get all sorts during the transfer window and I have had it before.

‘For me, ultimately I don’t really think about it. I have been here a while now and this is my sixth season now, so I’d like to think I am settled here.