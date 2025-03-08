Sheffield United v Preston North End team news: 9 out and 2 doubts

Sheffield United v Preston outs and doubts | Getty Images

After midweek action, Preston North End make the trip to Sheffield United this afternoon.

And it’s a return to Bramall Lane for North End boss Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked by the Blades last season in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old will be hoping to haunt his former club when he takes his 15th-placed side to face Chris Wilder’s men, who sit three points behind leaders Leeds in second.

The Lilywhites have lost just once in their previous eight games in all competitions after Tuesday evening’s draw against mid-table rivals Swansea.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United go into this afternoon’s fixture off the back of a 2-1 win against QPR last weekend and have just lost once in their previous six Championship outings.

We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides going into today’s game at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United team news

Rhys Norrington-Davies - out

The left-back has suffered a new injury setback following an appearance for the Blades under-21s. where he picked up a groin issue.

Harry Clarke - out

The right-back will miss the game against Preston with a foot injury and will also be sidelined for the derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Alfie Gilchrist - out

The Chelsea loanee returned to the Premier League side to continue his rehabilitation from an ankle issue but is set to rejoin Wilder’s men next week.

Tom Davies - out

The former Everton midfielder is set to remain absent until the international break due to a calf problem.

Jamie Shackleton - out

The full-back has been missing since December when he picked up a foot injury against Plymouth and isn’t expected to return for this afternoon’s meeting.

Preston injury news

Ali McCann - out

The major injury blow for Preston after the midfielder was forced off with a calf issue against Swansea and now isn’t expected to return before the upcoming international break.

Jordan Storey - out

Storey has been sidelined with an ankle issue sustained against Blackburn at the end of January but Heckingbottom has revealed the defender will return to training in the next few weeks.

Jack Whatmough - out

The defender has been absent after picking up a calf injury against Wycombe and isn’t expected to appear for the Lilywhites this season.

Duane Holmes - out

Holmes is continuing his recovery from a broken leg following a challenge fron Norwich’s Shane Duffy last month and is still far away from returning.

Mads Frokjaer - doubt

Heckingbottom remained coy during his pre-match interview over the availability of the midfielder, who has been absent since a 1-1 draw against Millwall in February.

Ben Whiteman - doubt

The skipper has been training with the side for the majority of the week and working alongside Heckingbottom to improve match fitness and is in contention to make a comeback to the side.

