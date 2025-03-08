Preston North End’s midfield took another blow in midweek and the Lilywhites now gear up for a tough trip to Sheffield United.

Ali McCann - who has been a regular in the XI all season - was forced off during the second half against Swansea City with a calf problem. PNE were already without captain Ben Whiteman, creative spark Mads Frokjaer and livewire Duane Holmes - though the former is getting closer to a return.

Defensive pair Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough will remain sidelined for the Bramall Lane clash, so Preston could be missing up to six senior players. McCann’s absence could see loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden return to right wing-back and fellow loanee Ryan Porteous brought into the heart of defence.

Here is our predicted North End XI to start in Sheffield...

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman No change expected between the sticks for Saturday's game. PNE's number one heads into it on the back of consecutive clean sheets. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Ryan Porteous Kesler-Hayden back to wing-back would open up a slot at right centre-back for Porteous to fill. | CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

3 . CB: Lewis Gibson Gibson has been consistent since signing but at his best in the heart of defence. Lindsay has been strong in the last couple of matches so could retain his spot though - with Gibson staying at left centre-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales