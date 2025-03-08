Preston North End’s midfield took another blow in midweek and the Lilywhites now gear up for a tough trip to Sheffield United.
Ali McCann - who has been a regular in the XI all season - was forced off during the second half against Swansea City with a calf problem. PNE were already without captain Ben Whiteman, creative spark Mads Frokjaer and livewire Duane Holmes - though the former is getting closer to a return.
Defensive pair Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough will remain sidelined for the Bramall Lane clash, so Preston could be missing up to six senior players. McCann’s absence could see loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden return to right wing-back and fellow loanee Ryan Porteous brought into the heart of defence.
Here is our predicted North End XI to start in Sheffield...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.