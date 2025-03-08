Preston North End predicted XI vs Sheffield United as Paul Heckingbottom sweats on key man - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

PNE make the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday

Preston North End’s midfield took another blow in midweek and the Lilywhites now gear up for a tough trip to Sheffield United.

Ali McCann - who has been a regular in the XI all season - was forced off during the second half against Swansea City with a calf problem. PNE were already without captain Ben Whiteman, creative spark Mads Frokjaer and livewire Duane Holmes - though the former is getting closer to a return.

Defensive pair Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough will remain sidelined for the Bramall Lane clash, so Preston could be missing up to six senior players. McCann’s absence could see loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden return to right wing-back and fellow loanee Ryan Porteous brought into the heart of defence.

Here is our predicted North End XI to start in Sheffield...

No change expected between the sticks for Saturday's game. PNE's number one heads into it on the back of consecutive clean sheets.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

No change expected between the sticks for Saturday's game. PNE's number one heads into it on the back of consecutive clean sheets. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Kesler-Hayden back to wing-back would open up a slot at right centre-back for Porteous to fill.

2. RCB: Ryan Porteous

Kesler-Hayden back to wing-back would open up a slot at right centre-back for Porteous to fill. | CameraSport - Stephen White

Gibson has been consistent since signing but at his best in the heart of defence. Lindsay has been strong in the last couple of matches so could retain his spot though - with Gibson staying at left centre-back.

3. CB: Lewis Gibson

Gibson has been consistent since signing but at his best in the heart of defence. Lindsay has been strong in the last couple of matches so could retain his spot though - with Gibson staying at left centre-back. | Getty Images

The Welshman is backed for a return to the side after dropping to the bench for the last couple of games.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

The Welshman is backed for a return to the side after dropping to the bench for the last couple of games. | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

