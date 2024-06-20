Liam Millar | CameraSport - Lee Parker

He spent last season on loan at Deepdale

Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Preston North End loan star from last season, Liam Millar.

That is according to BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley, who reports that Millar will join up with the Blades after the Copa America. Millar is representing Canada at the major tournament, which runs until July 14. Last season, the 24-year-old scored five goals and assisted a further five for Preston - on loan from Swiss side FC Basel, whom he joined from Liverpool in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley and Sunderland have also been linked with Millar, but it appears the relegated Blades will win the race. Millar has one year left on his contract with Basel. North End held an interest in bringing Millar back, but have been exploring other targets - as director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post this week.

“We are not really far down the line with Liam anyway,” said Ridsdale. “Liam has been very honest with us, saying he loves the club and will come back tomorrow, but wants to play left wing. And we have said we love him and want him back tomorrow, but we want him to play left wing-back - so there is not a meeting of the minds, necessarily.

“If he returned from holiday and said he wanted to come back, then there might be a deal to be done. But, he is not currently number one on the list we’ve got. Everybody asks for a fee to start with. Do I think we could do a deal if Liam said he only wants to go to Preston? Yes, I do.