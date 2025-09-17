Chris Wilder | Getty Images

Sheffield United reappointed the 57-year-old this week

Chris Wilder thinks Preston North End could be one of a few teams to surprise the Championship this season.

Sheffield United reappointed Wilder for a third stint in charge this week, after parting ways with Ruben Selles. The Blades and Wilder went their separate ways after losing last season’s play-off final, but he is swiftly back in the hot seat at Bramall Lane.

Wilder guided them to 90 points in the 2024/25 campaign, with United docked a couple of points for defaulting payments. Leeds and Burnley went up automatically last year but the Blades boss sees it being a closer fought thing this time round.

"Yeah I do," said Wilder. "I don't think two teams get 100 points. I would be very surprised. There are some really talented teams in the division. Ipswich and Southampton are right up there. There some formidable Championship sides knocking on the door in Middlesbrough, Coventry, West Brom and Norwich.

“You know how difficult the division is, there are teams who might come through the pack and surprise people. Stoke have had an outstanding start under Mark Robins. Paul Heckingbottom has had a good start at Preston, Alex (Neil) at Millwall. Leicester obviously... has anyone heard about the points deduction yet?

“I don't know what's happening there; an incredibly talented group. That's got to be our aim - to get amongst those top sides and see where it goes. But I don't think there will be three teams who pull away like the three teams did. I might be wrong. First and foremost, let's concentrate on us being the best version us on Saturday.”

Reunion with PNE linked Tom Cannon

Wilder’s return sees him link back up with the striker, whom the Blades signed for a reported £10million, under his watch, in January. North End made a late move to sign their former loan star in the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying put at Bramall Lane. Wilder admitted in his latest unveiling that the squad is bloated and some players will need to move on, but Cannon appears to be firmly in his plans.

Assessing his squad, Wilder said: "You've got four centre-halves, competition at right-back, competition at left-back. You look at the midfield and there's some young talent in there, but maybe it's time for some young talent to flourish like they did last season with Sydie (Peck) and (Ollie) Arblaster. There's Matos and Soumare. We need Tom Davies back, he's pivotal and gives us that experience.

“Chieo and Brooksy off the right, Chongy who can play there and number ten. Danny Ings is a smart signing, Tom and Ty (Campbell) as two stretch 9s, Louie Barry and Gus (Hamer) off the left. We can go different formations as well. In my opinion you have to be fluid and flexible. Some modern-day coaches aren't and I'm not sure that's the right way to go about it."

