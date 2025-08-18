Preston North End confirm signing of Celtic and Wrexham linked teenage striker
Preston North End have confirmed the signing of young striker Shay Reid.
The 17-year-old’s trial with the Lilywhites was well documented and a deal has now been announced. Reid, who arrives from NIFL Premiership outfit Cliftonville, has signed a two-year scholarship with the academy which will be followed by a one-year professional contract.
It has been confirmed that an option to extend that by a further 12 months has also been inserted. Reid previously had two trials with Celtic and was linked with the likes of Wrexham, Luton Town and Aberdeen - having scored 51 goals for Cliftonville’s youth and reserve teams in 2024/25.
Reid said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be in this position today, signing for Preston North End. It’s a huge honour to be joining a club with such history, passion, and incredible supporters.
“I can’t wait to give everything on the pitch and make the fans proud every time I wear the shirt. I need to give a massive thanks to my family, previous clubs, coaches and FullNinety for the part you’ve all played in this move. I aim to make every one of you proud.”
