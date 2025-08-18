PNE edged Barrow 0-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup last week - the game saw Ben Winterbottom face his boyhood and hometown club

Last Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup was unique, frustrating and yet incredibly special all in one for Ben Winterbottom. On one hand, his first appearance for an EFL club having made the move to Barrow this summer. On the other, going up against his hometown club and one he used to watch as a boy: Preston North End. While it was a case of being in the zone on the night, it’s something he’ll reflect on with real fondness.

“Yeah, brilliant for me,” Winterbottom told the Lancashire Post. “It was my professional debut, I guess, so obviously that's a big, big moment. And also, making my debut for Barrow, brilliant. So yeah, just by coincidence, obviously, against my home club as well, which was a nice touch. Before the game, I've only got one focus and that's just to perform my best in this game.

“So, I hadn't really thought into it at all. But obviously, my family are all Preston fans, so I think they were a little bit buzzing. It would’ve been better if we could’ve kept a clean sheet and taken it to pens, but it felt good to have made the debut. And yeah, because it's Preston, I know so many people around here so a lot were watching.

“It was nice to get good, positive feedback off them after the game as well. I was pleased, to be fair. I do think defensively, we managed to keep the shots from distance. I don't think North End really carved us open. But I think, personally, I did what I had to do well. A couple of saves, quite a lot of going along with feet but, yeah, North End did look sharp in bits as well.”

Winterbottom has excellent pedigree, having come through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers - who spotted him while at AFC Blackpool - and then Liverpool. He was snapped up by Brentford in 2021 and would spend four years with the Bees. Given his involvement in the professional game, the chance to go and watch PNE became limited from a young age. Those early memories on the terraces remain vivid, though.

“Yeah, when I was young I'd say probably from about, like eight to early high school years, a season ticket holder,” said Winterbottom. “Then I was at Blackburn at the time, so then the schedule changes. You then start playing the games on a Saturday so that kind of took that away and I couldn't really go to the games anymore.

“But, no, growing up, it was North End, Saturday, Tuesday. My brother's a massive fan; he goes everywhere, so I didn't really have a choice to be honest! I try to but I'm definitely not as in touch now as I probably once was. But, all my mates are North End fans as well and they manage to keep me up to date with everything going on.

“It was Andy Lonergan when I first started going... Jon Parkin, Sean St-Ledger, (Youl) Mawene, (Neil) Mellor. I think I remember meeting Lonergan. He came into my school or something when I was younger, just as I started to be a ‘keeper. So, I think he was probably a bit of a role model growing up.”

Winterbottom thoroughly enjoyed his time down in the capital with Brentford - whose reputation as a football club speaks for itself. Having had loan spells with Welling and most recently, AFC Fylde, though, the shot-stopper was clear in his mind about wanting regular football. Having signed a two-year contract at Barrow with option, motivation to get himself in the side and make his mark is sky high.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Winterbottom, when asked he’d reached the point of craving senior football. “I feel like I've been ready for it for a while. I'd say I kind of got a little bit stuck at Brentford, doing the third choice keeper role. I've been pushing for a loan out for the last couple of years and then managed to get the Fylde one done last year.

“And then, yeah, I’ve just been ready for that next step like you say and just ready to kick on. I really enjoyed it (at Brentford). Every club I've been at, there's been something different to learn and something they do slightly different. When I first went down to Brentford, I knew David (Raya) already from my time at Blackburn.

“He was there and he's just top class, so being able to kind of like pick little bits up from him. Then obviously Mark Flekken as well, top keeper. So I think that's massively helped me, and the way also Brentford play is really modern style now. Being able to get that side of my game developed with my feet, it's just helped to kind of round me.

“I think it kind of comes to a stage like last year. I had a loan at Fylde and it was a tough year but for me personally, I loved it. I mean, it was kind of my first taste of that Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, relentless season. It was just what I wanted to do. It's exactly what I've been pushing for for the last few years.

“I didn't want to lose that again, so it was coming to a time where I have to then kind of go out, start my career and earn my stripes. The thing for me is I've never really been in a dressing room with this much experience. They’re all really professional, senior heads. I think we'll do well because we've got so much experience. It’s been good.”

For now it’s very much tunnel vision on the present and making himself a regular at Holker Street - Winterbottom certainly showcased his shot-stopping ability in the cup tie against the Lilywhites. Longer term, the goal is very much to go as high as possible. With 24 still young for a goalkeeper, is pulling on a Preston shirt one day a dream?

“I wouldn't say no to that!” said Winterbottom. “Like I say, for me now, work my way back up, start my career, keep progressing, learning and being able to show what I can do. And, hopefully, climb the ladder back to the Premier League again. But yeah, if Preston's a stepping stone on the way, I'd take that!”

