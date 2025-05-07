Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-PNE, Swansea City and Celtic man on search for a new club

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End winger Scott Sinclair has been released by Bristol Rovers.

The 36-year-old returned to the club in the summer of 2022 and made a further 113 appearances, scoring 13 goals across all competitions. Sinclair was made captain for the 2024/25 campaign but after relegation to League Two, he is one of eight players to be let go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Instagram in reaction to his exit, Sinclair said: “Thanks to all the fans that welcomed be back to this amazing club. It’s been a deeply disappointing season. Despite the ending, I’ll always carry this club in my heart. #UpTheGas’

Also departing the Memorial Stadium are Romaine Sawyers, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown and Matt Hall. Bristol Rovers sacked Inigo Calderon as head coach on Sunday and swiftly moved to appoint Darrell Clarke as his successor.

Sinclair was a high profile signing for PNE in January 2020, after his departure from Celtic. He went on to score 14 goals in 85 appearances for North End - most notably his strike from 40 yards away to AFC Bournemouth, and brace in a 4-2 comeback win away to Brentford.

Your next PNE read: Preston captain opens up on 'tough' period amid plea to Deepdale faithful