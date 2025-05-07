Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE captain spoke to the media after the 2-2 draw at Bristol City

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman has opened up on a challenging period towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Lilywhites stayed up on the last day of the campaign after drawing 2-2 at Bristol City. PNE had been dragged into the relegation picture in the final few weeks of the season, after a poor run of form which saw them win one of their last 15 games, while drawing seven and losing seven.

Post-match at Ashton Gate, the number four was asked about his own season. He reflected, as he had already done on New Year’s Day, to having a ‘bad month’. The 28-year-old felt that was ‘over-egged’ though and as for being skipper of the club, the significance of the armband is not lost on him.

“It means a lot,” said Whiteman, to the Lancashire Post. “There's no denying that. I've just mentioned it out there to a few people. Yeah, it means a lot. When you are having these bad results, it sort of adds to that but yeah, I’ve got a missus at home and I’ve not been myself the past month or so.

“So yeah, it's been tough mate, there's no denying that. But we've just got to get on with it. You do see (outside noise), yeah, 100 per cent. Social media is a toxic place. Yeah, you do see it, but you've got to get on with it, and it is what it is.”

In the away dressing room after the final match, Whiteman said a farewell to those leaving upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. One player he is hoping will remain as part of the squad, though, is Ireland international Robbie Brady.

The number 11’s performances this season have been strong and the manager made it clear he wants to keep the left-footer, too. Brady, in the earlier stages of his North End career though, came in for his fair share of flak. Whiteman feels it can make a massive difference to stick by players as much as possible.

“I think it's that,” said Whiteman. “Listen, no-one goes out to have a bad game. Not just certain individuals, that's with everyone. A few players are going to get it heightened but you've got to take it with a pinch of salt as well. We are where we are.

“Listen, fans are emotional and they've got a right to an opinion, but you've got to remember that we are people as well. And people do see it, whether that's family members or whoever, they do see it. So, yeah, just get behind us. It’s been a tough one.”

PNE skipper hopes to see Brady stay

“Yeah, it's not just about his performances, though,” said Whiteman. “I think what he brings to the team, what he brings to the lads in general... listen, he's a full-time international football player. I think if you're getting him in the Championship, it's a massive help. Yeah, great character, Rob. He's got one of the best left foots I've ever seen. So, yeah, fantastic and what a guy he is.”

