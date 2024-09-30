Liam Lindsay | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE signed the defender from Stoke City three years ago

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay could earn his first Scotland call-up on Tuesday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been at Deepdale since 2021 and racked up 125 appearances, scoring five goals in total. Lindsay was initially signed on loan from Stoke City, in February 2021, but he made the move permanent that summer and then signed a contract extension in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay has been a mainstay in the North End team for the last two seasons and counting - he played every Championship game in 2023/24. But, a call-up to the international stage has never arrived, with the likes of Liam Cooper, Ryan Porteous, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna, John Souttar and others preferred.

But, according to the Daily Mail, manager Steve Clarke is now seriously considering selecting Lindsay in the latest squad - for Nations League clashes against Croatia and Portugal. Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is out injured, as is McKenna - who now plays for UD Las Palmas.

Scotland have won one of their last 14 international fixtures, with Clarke set to make a final decision on his upcoming squad today. Lindsay has admitted, in previous interviews, it would be an honour to represent his country but that any conversations around it have been very limited.

He started his career with Partick Thistle and spent five years there, before earning a move to Barnsley in 2017. At Oakwell, Lindsay played under current PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom. Stoke then paid £2million to secure his services in 2019, but he would spend just one-and-a-half seasons with the Potters.