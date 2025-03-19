PNE players will be in action on the international stage over the next few days

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A handful of Preston North End players earned call-ups once again for latest international fixtures.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping the first-teamers heading away with their countries return in fine condition - with the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Aston Villa awaiting PNE in late March. Preston are already thin on numbers for the clash due to various reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a look at the games involving North End men... with a full run down at the bottom of the article.

Robbie Brady, Republic of Ireland

The Irishman will be looking to add to his many international caps as Ireland take on Bulgaria in a UEFA Nations League two-legged play-off. A place in League B is at stake for Brady’s nation, who are away from home first before returning to the Aviva Stadium.

Stefan Thordarson, Iceland

Iceland are in the exact same boat as Ireland, having finished the League B Group 4 campaign in third spot out of four teams. It’s a away encounter against Kosovo up first first for Iceland, before the home leg - which is being played in Murcia due to renovation on Iceland’s national stadium.

Ryan Porteous, Scotland

A big motivation for Porteous joining North End on loan was to keep himself in the Scotland picture and Steve Clarke called up the defender once again. It’s another Nations League play-off involving one of PNE’s players - this time in League A, as Scotland face Greece over two legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Meghoma, England U19

The left-back has earned eight caps for the Young Lions and will have the chance to add three to that tally over the next week. England’s triple header of UEFA U19 EURO qualifiers sees them face Wales, Türkiye and Portugal - the tournament is being held in Romania this summer.

Max Wilson, Northern Ireland U21s

The midfielder signed a professional contract with Preston earlier this season and headed out on loan to Galway United. There are now three international games for him to potentially feature in as Northern Ireland face Moldova, Ukraine and Uzbekistan in the mini-tournament out in Turkey.

The games to keep an eye on

Wednesday, 19 March: Wales U19 v England U19 (7pm)

Thursday, 20 March: Moldova U21 vs Northern Ireland U21s (4pm)

Thursday, 20 March: Kosovo vs Iceland (7:45pm)

Thursday, 20 March: Bulgaria vs Iceland (7:45pm)

Thursday, 20 March: Kosovo vs Iceland (7:45pm)

Thursday, 20 March: Greece vs Scotland (7:45pm)

Saturday, 22 March: England U19 vs Türkiye U19 (11am)

Saturday, 22 March: Ukraine U20 vs Northern Ireland U21 (5pm)

Sunday, 23 March: Iceland vs Kosovo (5pm)

Sunday, 23 March: Scotland vs Greece (7:45pm)

Sunday, 23 March: Ireland vs Bulgaria (7:45pm)

Tuesday, 25 March: England U19 vs Portugal U19 (7pm)

Tuesday, 25 March: Uzbekistan U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 (5pm)

Your next PNE read: Preston North End player ratings for the season so far as signings shine - gallery