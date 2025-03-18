PNE play Unai Emery’s team in the last eight of the competition on March 30

Semi-automated offside technology will remain in place for the FA Cup quarter-finals, except Preston North End’s tie against Aston Villa.

The technology was used - for the first time in English football - in seven of the eight fifth-round games. SAOT is anticipated in the Premier League this season, with early April mooted. With PNE at home and the last eight tie therefore not at a top flight stadium, it won’t be in place on Sunday, 30 March (13:30).

Tickets for the match against Unai Emery’s side appear to now be completely sold out. It’s the first time Preston have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals since 1966 - all three victories for Paul Heckingbottom’s side so far have come at home, against Burnley, Charlton and Wycombe.

While SAOT won’t be available on the afternoon, VAR will be - along with in-stadium announcements at the end of VAR reviews. The other three QF fixtures are Fulham vs Crystal Palace, Brighton vs Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

Heckingbottom relishing Villa encounter

“Yeah, good,” said the PNE boss, when asked about the game awaiting his team after the international break. “We're all excited about it. I’ve just been chatting to some fans in there, all talking about it, and rightly so. It's a break from the league so we will be looking forward to it, definitely.

“But now it's to put ourselves in the best place for that game, and then it's about doing the right things this next week before we start the preparation.”

North End’s squad is stretched for the encounter. Ryan Ledson and Sam Greenwood are both suspended, Kaine Kesler-Hayden cannot face his parent club and Ryan Porteous is cup tied. In addition to that, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough are all sidelined with injury.

It remains to be seen whether Milutin Osmajic - who has been charged by the FA - plays any part after missing the last three games with a hip issue.

