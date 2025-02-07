The Leeds United man has been a regular in the PNE side this season

Preston North End loan star Sam Greenwood says a return to Deepdale will be taken into ‘big consideration’ if the opportunity arises.

The Lilywhites made the Leeds United man their first summer signing while Ryan Lowe was still manager at Deepdale. It was a turbulent start to the attacking midfielder’s spell though with Paul Heckingbottom brought in as replacement around six weeks later.

But, he has proven to be a key player for PNE this season - making 31 appearances in all competitions, 24 starts and scoring seven goals. North End have an option-to-buy Greenwood this summer but his future after this season is still something he’s not thinking about too much.

Sam Greenwood scores | Camera Sport

“Obviously, I always focus on the present and focus on each game as it comes,” said Greenwood. “Each season goes so quickly. I'm going to see what happens at the end of the season and I'll obviously take into big consideration Preston.

“It's a big decision. I'm in the present at the minute and I'll come to that at the end of the season. It's just one of them. I don't really think about that at the minute. I just want to focus on my football, play, score as many as I can and just make things happen for this team.”

It’s a second season of regular Championship football for Greenwood, who spent the 2023/24 campaign at Middlesbrough. The loan man has spoken previously about feeling more of a key player in the team this time around. Greenwood is pleased with how he’s handled the level overall.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Greenwood. “Just feeling like I've got that bit more experience. I think, last season, I had a slow end of the season when I had a good start. I'm sure I can have a strong end of the season this season... hopefully getting the double figures for the club.”

It’s a notoriously relentless league and the number 20 admits his switch-off routine is fairly simple... plenty of sleep to recover, as well as seeing his family where possible. The latter is something he’s been able to do a lot this season.

One game he did get a breather in, of course, was the clash against parent club Leeds at Deepdale. Daniel Farke’s side crushed North End hearts in the 93rd minute; Greenwood admits it was a pretty strange feeling watching on from the stand.

“Yeah, it was mad because obviously a lot of them are my mates as well,” said Greenwood. “It was a good game. I think Preston should have won that game overall, definitely. I thought we were the better team.”

“It’s my dream.”

Greenwood has great pedigree in the game given his schooling at Arsenal, Sunderland and then Leeds. His Premier League debut came in December 2021, coincidentally at home to the Gunners. And, having made 25 appearances in the top flight, it’s his ultimate motivation to step on to that stage again.

“Definitely, to get back in there... it's my dream,” said Greenwood. “To play in that week in and week out would be unbelievable. I really believe I can do it. I won’t get carried away with myself or anything like that. I do well in these (Championship) games sometimes, so I've just got to keep the consistency up.”