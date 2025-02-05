He is on loan at Preston North End from Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United

Preston North End’s chances of signing Sam Greenwood permanently will not be affected by whether Leeds United gain promotion.

That is the latest word from PNE director Peter Ridsdale - who stated back in August that a deal could be complicated if the Elland Road club were to return to the Premier League.

North End inserted a buy-option in the loan deal for Greenwood, who is under contract at Leeds until 2026. So far this season, he has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

Greenwood, 23, has scored seven goals and assisted two - with five of his strikes coming in the Championship for PNE.

With just 16 league games left of the season to play the attacking midfielder’s future beyond the summer naturally comes into greater focus.

North End’s number 20 has been a regular in the starting XI under boss Paul Heckingbottom, who wasn’t the manager to sign him but quickly took to Greenwood.

If both parties are keen for a permanent move in the summer transfer window - which Ridsdale predicts to be extremely busy - then it will possible for Preston to do.

The exact fee is unconfirmed but thought to be in the region of the £1.5million agreed by Greenwood’s previous loan club, Middlesbrough.

“The decision on that will be in two people's hands and that's the manager here and Sam's hands,” Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post.

“The Leeds promotion, or otherwise, is not a complicating factor because all of that's been taken into account in the numbers that have already been agreed between us and Leeds.

“If Sam says ‘I'd like to sign for Preston’ and the manager says ‘I'd like him to sign’, the financials are already agreed. Whether Leeds stay down or go up is irrelevant.”

“I like working with him.”

"I like Sam," said Heckingbottom back in November, when asked if Greenwood is a player he’d like to sign. "When you talk about options and clauses in contracts, there's all sorts - it is not as simple as that.

“But, if I am just looking at Sam - a young player, the attributes he has then yeah, I like working with him and I think there is more to come. But, he loves football, loves training and playing.

“He wants to play and there is a desire there to work and improve. And, he's also got a really good work ethic in terms of that role within a team. So yeah, we've been pleased with him."

Greenwood has discussed his long-term future on a couple of occasions but there is only so much the loan man can say. He last discussed it on December 29 after the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

“Yeah, there is a long way to go,” said Greenwood. “Obviously, I am loving my time here. I have just got to see what happens really and keep those performances up. But, I am really enjoying my football here.”