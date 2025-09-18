PNE’s academy appointed the former Newcastle United man this week

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Taylor is raring to get going as Preston North End’s new Lead Development Phase Coach.

This week, a restructure of the PNE academy was announced after the exit of Andy Fensome - whose 10+ year long stay at the club came to an end, with him taking up a role in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor arrives to work with the Under-19s alongside Luke McNally, while former North End captain John Welsh takes on the Under-21s. The former Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic man had been seeking an opportunity like this one.

“For me, it's something I've wanted to do for a hell of a long time,” Taylor told iFollow PNE. “It's the next step for me really, in the progression of coaching. The club as a whole is a fantastic club. I just can't wait to get going.

“I’ve helped young lads get scholarships. Now, it's about working with scholars to get them with Welshy in the U21s, or even go and train with the first team and see if we can, by the end of the season, get someone any minutes in any cup games.

“It's a challenging role, I know that. There's a lot of work involved behind the scenes. But for me, I can't wait to dig in. I won't waste a minute. Every minute spent here with the staff, with the players, will hopefully be beneficial to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor played more than 100 matches in the Premier League during his time with Newcastle and Wigan. Needless to say, he will be looking to pass on all the wisdom he can to Preston’s young guns.

“I had a great career in playing at the highest level so for me, it was always about high standards in how you train and live,” said Taylor. “It kinds of then flows on to the pitch.

“If I can help with leadership for the kids here, who maybe need to understand how you get a prolonged career as a footballer, I will be there if they ever want to have a chat.

“I will try and instil it from day one. There's a lot of talent in that dressing room. Already, there's a lot of lads there who have been with the first team and trained with the first team.”

Your next PNE read: Charlton transfer swoop hailed by Preston star