PNE defender speaks to the Lancashire Post after a positive start to the season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hughes has had some top quality to his left in recent years, and he’s particularly excited by this season’s partnership.

The Preston North End defender has remained first choice at left centre-back, in what is his eighth campaign at Deepdale. With Robbie Brady out injured, summer recruit Thierry Small has been the regular starter at left wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes has combined with the likes of Liam Millar, Alvaro Fernandez, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jayden Meghoma over the last few campaigns - as well as Republic of Ireland international, Brady. Small has a different skillset but Hughes loves what he has seen from the 21-year-old to date.

“I think Thierry's right up there,” said Hughes. “I think for his age, how mature he is, his pace, power, he can cause teams a hell of a lot of problems. Portsmouth, in the end, I think they were doubling up on him. It just goes to show that teams are aware of what he can do.

“It would be nice if they didn't do that and left him one-on-one! I think he's got a real bright future ahead of him. He just needs to knuckle down and keep doing what he's doing. He's never in a bad mood. He's always got a smile on his face, bubbly, and he's just a real good character to be around. That's exactly what the place needs.”

Small was one of 12 fresh arrivals at PNE this summer. Hughes has been part of many different dressing rooms over the course of his Preston career; with the injection of added quality via the loan market, and options at the managers disposal, he views the amount of change as a positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plenty of new faces coming through the door, it's a clean slate for everyone,” said Hughes. “It's competition time again. You have to fight for your spot. The lads want to take you at the top. It's the way it goes, but it's always healthy competition. I know we've had a lot of injuries, last season and a few this early on, but the more players we can keep fit, the stronger we'll be.

“I've played against him before, so when you hear the likes of Dobbin coming in, it's an exciting signing. I know what problems he can cause. You've seen against Wrexham what he can do. It's exciting. Alfie Devine, again, his goal in the first game at Deepdale - quality finish. Not only that, but they've all bought into exactly what the manager wants.”

The number 16 doesn’t like to make much of a fuss of himself, but on a personal note it is pleasing to still be in the XI week in, week out. Hughes signed a one-year contract earlier this year but that isn’t at the forefront of his mind. The defender has made his affection for PNE well known over the years and, similarly to long-standing servant Jordan Storey, it would mean the world to get a taste of the play-offs.

“Oh mate, yeah,” said Hughes. “I genuinely believe we've got a good enough squad to do that. I just try and work hard and keep my head down, really. If I'm called upon, I'll give my all. When you're in your final year of a contract, you never know what's going to happen. I've just put that to the back of my mind. I just want to play every game the best I can and whatever happens, happens.”