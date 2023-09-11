Ryan Lowe taking part in ‘Red Day for Rio’ charity match

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe combined with former coach Paul Gallagher, to score in Sunday’s ‘Red Day for Rio’ charity match.

Lowe and Gallagher were two of several former players to take part at Ribchester Park, as vital funds were raised in support of Tommy Spurr’s son, Rio. The four-year-old was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April 2022 and - after going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy - was announced as cancer-free earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, ex-PNE man Spurr stressed the importance of continued support given the high chance of relapse. The chance of Rio’s cancer returning is one in two and further treatment - not available on the NHS - costs up to one million pounds. Ribchester Rovers hosted the event last year - raising £20,000 - and it was a success once again.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was split up into three 30 minute games, with Lowe’s goal captured on camera as he latched on to a lofted Gallagher pass and volleyed his effort into the bottom corner. Gallagher left Preston this summer to take up a coaching position at Stoke City, alongside former PNE boss Alex Neil.

Lowe was disappointed by the way Gallagher’s exit was handled at the time, but the pair were clearly on good terms prior to the bet365 Stadium a couple of weekends ago - before taking to the field together. Former North End midfielder John Welsh - now a coach within the club’s academy - was also on the score sheet with a long distance strike.