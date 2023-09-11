Watch: Ryan Lowe scores goal from Paul Gallagher assist in charity match
The Preston North End manager took part in the charity game along with former players - all in support of Rio Spurr
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe combined with former coach Paul Gallagher, to score in Sunday’s ‘Red Day for Rio’ charity match.
Lowe and Gallagher were two of several former players to take part at Ribchester Park, as vital funds were raised in support of Tommy Spurr’s son, Rio. The four-year-old was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April 2022 and - after going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy - was announced as cancer-free earlier this year.
But, ex-PNE man Spurr stressed the importance of continued support given the high chance of relapse. The chance of Rio’s cancer returning is one in two and further treatment - not available on the NHS - costs up to one million pounds. Ribchester Rovers hosted the event last year - raising £20,000 - and it was a success once again.
The day was split up into three 30 minute games, with Lowe’s goal captured on camera as he latched on to a lofted Gallagher pass and volleyed his effort into the bottom corner. Gallagher left Preston this summer to take up a coaching position at Stoke City, alongside former PNE boss Alex Neil.
Lowe was disappointed by the way Gallagher’s exit was handled at the time, but the pair were clearly on good terms prior to the bet365 Stadium a couple of weekends ago - before taking to the field together. Former North End midfielder John Welsh - now a coach within the club’s academy - was also on the score sheet with a long distance strike.
Lowe, Gallagher and Welsh were joined on the pitch by ex-PNE men Paul McKenna, Brett Ormerod, Chris Humphrey, Ross Wallace, Alex Baptiste and Jermaine Beckford. You can keep donating to the Spurr family here.