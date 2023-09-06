Ex-Preston North End man Tommy Spurr explains why funds remain vital for his son
Funds continue to be raised for the ex-Preston North End defender’s son, Rio
Sunday will see Ribchester Rovers host ‘Red Day for Rio’ - all in support of former Preston North End defender Tommy Spurr’s son, Rio.
The four-year old was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April 2022 and - after going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy - was announced as cancer-free earlier this year. Fund raising continues however, with the chance of Rio’s cancer returning one in two and further treatment - not available on the NHS - costing up to one million pounds.
Spurr’s former team-mates, from his days playing for PNE and Blackburn Rovers, are taking part in a charity match this Sunday. Kick-off at Ribchester Park is 2pm, with admission free and autograph and photograph opportunities available. In total, £20,000 was raised at the inaugral event last September and Spurr has stressed the significance of continued support for Rio.
The ex-PNE man said: “We’ve been told that Rio’s chances, if he does have a relapse, will drop to 10% - which explains the reason why we’re trying to raise funds, to be prepared for if that does happen. Anyone in our position would do the same if it was their little boy or little girl. It’s just unbearable to think about.”
On this weekend’s event, Spurr added: “It’s about families. I think, to do an event where kids are all involved is what it’s all about. To not be at a football ground, but to be on Ribchester Park, where we take our children, it feels really special and something really close to us.”