Ryan Lowe salutes Preston North End's comeback victory at Barnsley

The Lilywhites went a goal down to an Aiden Marsh goal in the 17th minute but bounced back to win 3-1, that their seventh away victory of the season.

Around 2,000 PNE supporters were in the away end to see Daniel Johnson score twice and Emil Riis bag the third.

At the final whistle, North End manager Lowe and several of the players donned bowlers hats to salute the Gentry.

Preston North End' manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle on Gentry Day against Barnsley

Lowe said: “It wasn’t nice to lose the last two games and we didn’t want it going to three and four, so the response was excellent.

"We were sloppy for the first few minutes and we gave a sloppy goal away – the lads were saying the ball went out in the build-up but make sure it’s out and boot it into the stands.

"I was disappointed with the start but the reaction was fantastic, the goals we scored were great. It would have rounded it off nicely had young Mikey O’Neill got one before the end.

"I know where Barnsley are the moment and I respect that but you can only beat what is in front of you.

"We had around 70% possession, 700 passes, 16 attempts – seven on target. That is the football we will be playing next season and it is up to the personnel to take it to fruition. Today we did.

"At half-time I told the lads that if they raised it by 20% we could go and get a few goals. We could have scored five or six, that is what I wanted.

"That’s football when you feel you see a team which is down and out, there are no favours in football, you have to make sure you score as many goals as you can.”

Johnson netted PNE’s equaliser in the first half with a calm finish from Riis’ pass, while his second goal after the interval was a bit special.

Lowe said: "I jumped right off the seat for his second goal, I wondered what he was doing. When I saw it hit the side-netting in the top corner, I thought wow, what a finish that was.

"DJ asked for a few extra days afterwards, I said if he had scored a hat-trick I might have done!

"We played DJ out on the left because we needed that balance and felt we could get down the sides of Barnsley so needed a left-footer to get crosses in.

"I thought him and Ali McCann were fantastic, they interchanged a few times. Then Alan Browne came over this side and Ali moved to the right.

"We will always create chances, Emil missed one before he scored, Cameron Archer had one when he tried to proper head in when he only needed to glance it because the pace was on the ball.

"Emil got one-on-one with the keeper and people will say it’s a great save but a man of Emil’s quality has to score.

"He then went and scored the hardest one. Sean Maguire had one at the end.”

Lowe revealed that illness had forced Patrick Bauer out of the action at half-time, with Bambo Diaby replacing him for the second half.

And he thought the centre-back’s performance was under par because of feeling ill.

Lowe said: "Patrick was sick at half-time but I would have had to give him a rollicking otherwise because I wasn’t quite happy with his performance.