Preston North End player ratings after 3-1 Championship win over Barnsley

The Tykes took the lead through Aiden Marsh before a goal either side of half time from Daniel Johnson set them on their way.
Emil Riis added a third from a tight angle but it could have been more for the Lilywhites on the day.
1. Daniel Iversen - 6
Had little to do throughout the game and it was poor defending all round for Barnsley's goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg - 6
Looked a bit shaky in the first half, as did all of the PNE defence, but was the pick of the bunch then. Set up Emil Riis' goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Patrick Bauer - 5
Looked shaky at the back and was generally beaten in the air too, which is usually his strength. Was taken off at half time for Bambo Diaby after throwing up, which may explain things.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Looked a bit all over the place during the first half but seemed to get to grips with things in the second half. Useful on the ball when he is given time.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns