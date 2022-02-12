Preston North End boss hails 'moment of brilliance' from Cameron Archer after victory at Peterborough United

Archer struck the contest's only goal in the 80th minute at London Road, taking a pass from Alan Browne and curling a left-foot finish into the far top corner.

Conditions were difficult, the game played on a poor pitch and with the wind whistling around the stadium.

Lowe said: "We have played better than that and lost or drawn but I thought it was going to be a moment of brilliance from either side to win it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The conditions didn't help either side and luckily enough that moment of brilliance came from us.

"We kept going, we wanted to keep going until the end to see what we could get.

"At half-time I said to the group it is not the prettiest but it is going to be like that coming to clubs like Peterborough where they are fighting for points.

"We dug in there and found that way to win.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with the PNE fans after the win at Peterborough United

"The be all and end all is that we had that moment of brilliance from Cameron Archer, it was a great pass, a touch, a great chop inside .

"Last night I sat with Cam and we watched his clips, talking through them. I told him that when chances come along, make sure you take them.

"The touch out of his feet was perfect and he put it into the top bin.

"Once he chopped inside there, we felt that if he hits the target, it's a goal.

Preston North End supporters celebrate at the final whistle at Peterborough

"All the other bits that went on in the game, no one will remember because it wasn't a day for football."

It was a fourth clean sheet in a row for North End and a fifth in six matches.

That aspect of his side's play was pleasing for Lowe as he reflected on the game.

"I'm like a broken record saying this but if you keep clean sheets, you have a chance of winning games of football," said Lowe.

"It is the way it is, if we keep clean sheets we have shown we are capable of scoring goals."

Patrick Bauer gave PNE some anxious moments when he twice went down needing treatment - the second time after they had made all three substitutions.

Lowe said: "He's a bit bruised in there, we'll have a look at him.

"I'm sure he will be alright because he's a big German isn't he? He is solid as a rock.

"The lads will have a couple of days rest now because they have had a busy time travelling up and down the country.