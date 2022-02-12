As it happened: Peterborough United 0-1 Preston North End

A big part of Ryan Lowe’s approach to games involves playing out from the back and building play up the field.

It is something which the Preston North End defence have taken on board over the nine weeks of Lowe’s tenure and the statistics were there from the Huddersfield game in midweek to back that up.

The three central defenders had some decent passing accuracy stats on Wednesday night at Deepdale.

You could argue they didn’t come under the same amount of pressure when on the ball as their midfield colleagues would have done.

However, the statistics are a sign that Lowe has got his message across to the players at the back.

Patrick Bauer was the most accurate passer in the North End team against the Terriers, with an 88.2% pass accuracy – the German made 51 passes on the night.

Andrew Hughes had a passing accuracy rate of 85.5%, making 62 passes.