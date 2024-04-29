Preston North End captain Alan Browne has pleaded for the supporters to ‘keep supporting this team’ after a ‘decent’ season overall.

The comments came as Browne reflected on winning the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year award - for the second time - with club media. Of course, the Irishman was also talking amid his ongoing contract situation. North End’s number eight sees his deal expire in the summer and has been given a ‘deadline’ to make a decision, with a contract offer on the table from Preston. And some of Browne’s words left PNE fans, on social media, fearing that he’ll be moving on this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s amazing,” said Browne, on his award. “I did always want to win it a second time. Given how long I’ve been here, at least I’d have that to show for it. Of course, it means a lot whoever votes for it. I wasn’t expecting it; it is not something I usually think about up until they ask us for our votes. But I think I’ve had a pretty decent season and I knew I had to really, going into the last year of my contract - that’s not to say I haven’t put the effort in during the other years.

“I just wanted to make sure I finished this season really strongly. Unfortunately, results meant we couldn’t do that - but performances, overall, have been pretty decent on the pitch I think. I have just tried to keep a level of consistency throughout. Going into the season, you’d be pretty happy with the outcome. But, given the start we had, we then obviously had that dip. That spell in between, where we had a shocking spell of results, that is where you kind of think there’s not many teams who probably had that bad of a run.

“So, for us to do it, if we’d just picked up another couple of wins in that - it puts you in a completely different scenario. So, it is disappointing, but the league that was there was always going to be a tough ask. We gave it our best shot and we did unbelievable to get ourselves back into a position to fight for something. Ultimately, we came up short. Injuries hit us really badly at the wrong times. Going into the end of the season with all those big games to go, the injuries just kept coming and we paid the price for it in the end I think.”

On the fans being the ones to for the award, Browne added: “I am really honoured. I wouldn’t say they have always backed me; there are obviously going to be fans who have different opinions of you. That is just the nature of the game, so you’re going to get some who take your side and others who are against you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad