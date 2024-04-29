Alan Browne's latest comments leave Preston North End future open but exit fears sparked
Preston North End captain Alan Browne has pleaded for the supporters to ‘keep supporting this team’ after a ‘decent’ season overall.
The comments came as Browne reflected on winning the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year award - for the second time - with club media. Of course, the Irishman was also talking amid his ongoing contract situation. North End’s number eight sees his deal expire in the summer and has been given a ‘deadline’ to make a decision, with a contract offer on the table from Preston. And some of Browne’s words left PNE fans, on social media, fearing that he’ll be moving on this summer.
“It’s amazing,” said Browne, on his award. “I did always want to win it a second time. Given how long I’ve been here, at least I’d have that to show for it. Of course, it means a lot whoever votes for it. I wasn’t expecting it; it is not something I usually think about up until they ask us for our votes. But I think I’ve had a pretty decent season and I knew I had to really, going into the last year of my contract - that’s not to say I haven’t put the effort in during the other years.
“I just wanted to make sure I finished this season really strongly. Unfortunately, results meant we couldn’t do that - but performances, overall, have been pretty decent on the pitch I think. I have just tried to keep a level of consistency throughout. Going into the season, you’d be pretty happy with the outcome. But, given the start we had, we then obviously had that dip. That spell in between, where we had a shocking spell of results, that is where you kind of think there’s not many teams who probably had that bad of a run.
“So, for us to do it, if we’d just picked up another couple of wins in that - it puts you in a completely different scenario. So, it is disappointing, but the league that was there was always going to be a tough ask. We gave it our best shot and we did unbelievable to get ourselves back into a position to fight for something. Ultimately, we came up short. Injuries hit us really badly at the wrong times. Going into the end of the season with all those big games to go, the injuries just kept coming and we paid the price for it in the end I think.”
On the fans being the ones to for the award, Browne added: “I am really honoured. I wouldn’t say they have always backed me; there are obviously going to be fans who have different opinions of you. That is just the nature of the game, so you’re going to get some who take your side and others who are against you.
“But, to have so many vote for you and get that award, it does mean a lot. I would like to pay them a massive thank you, because it means a lot to me. I really appreciate it and I think they just need to keep getting behind this team, because there is a lot of potential there. Hopefully, in the coming years it won’t be as tough a league as it was this year. It’s just too big of a club not to make that step, so hopefully it is sooner rather than later.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.