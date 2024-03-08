Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe thinks Saturday's clash with Stoke City could be his side's toughest for some time.

The Lilywhites head into the game fresher than expected, after Wednesday night's match at Southampton was postponed. North End are in the play-off mix and looking to break into those play-off places, while the Potters are right in the scrap for survival. It's a huge came for both sides, but for different reasons.

Steven Schumacher replaced former PNE boss, Alex Neil, at the bet365 Stadium back in December. But, it has not been plain sailing for Lowe's old assistant. Stoke are 22nd at the time of writing, with just two points separating 23rd and 16th in the Championship table. North End's boss, though, is not taking Saturday's challenge lightly for one second.

"I am going to say probably the toughest game we've had in the last seven weeks," said Lowe. "A lot of people might think it is going to be easy; it's certainly not. We have to be cautious about it - they've got fantastic players and a fantastic coach. I know how well coached they are and when you're that, it comes to fruition. The performance against Middlesbrough was well worthy of the win and the second half performance against Leeds - not many teams go there and do that.

"So, I've mentioned it to the boys and staff. We know how difficult it is going to be, but we've got to continue what we've been doing - to really hurt teams. But, it is not going to be an easy ride. We are going to have to fight tooth and nail. They are fighting for points and fighting for their lives. Schuey is a fighter, a leader and he is going to fight right the way through until he gets to where he wants. So yeah, it is going to be a tough, tough test."

And on Schumacher's job so far at Stoke, Lowe added: "I know what type of team and style he wants, but it just doesn't happen overnight does it?" He got a few wins early on, but the performances have been good. It's about scoring goals, but they create chances and play some good football. They are brave in certain areas and they've got some good players, but when you've got that lack of confidence and belief it's hard, isn't it?

"Loads of teams go through it, but I definitely see what he is trying to do. It's evident to see and anyone with a good footballing brain can see. These projects need time, because that hasn't been an easy place to manage over the last six or seven years, has it? So, I am sure, once he starts picking up wins - after Saturday - you will see the full benefits of a Steven Schumacher team."

Lowe wanted to bring Schumacher to Deepdale with him, in December 2021. But, the fellow Liverpudlian stayed put at Home Park - to embark on his own managerial journey. For the second time this season, the pair - who are close friends - will go up against each other. It was Lowe who came out on top last time, with PNE beating Argyle 2-1 back in September. And just like then, communication has been off the cards this week.

"Yeah, we speak all the time, but it just doesn't feel right," said Lowe. "We are best mates, but he is on with his job and I am on with mine. A football match is not going to get in the way of our relationship and our families'. It's a game he is desperate to win and I am desperate to win. This one will be a bit different, because the Plymouth one had my ties to Plymouth and how respectful I am of that club, fans and everyone I met down there.