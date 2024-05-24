Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is preparing for his sixth transfer window as manager at Deepdale.
There has been success in the loan market, with the likes of Cameron Archer, Tom Cannon, Alvaro Fernandez and Liam Millar brought through the door. As for permanent recruits, the Liverpudlian has made a dozen during the course of his PNE tenure.
How do they rate and rank? We have a go, here...
1. Will Keane
A really smart pick-up for a cut-price fee. Keane's impact was instant last season and he went on to score 13 goals, in his first year back at Preston. In the absence of Emil Riis, the number seven played a key role - scoring goals, but also linking the game really well. 8.5/10
2. Mads Frokjaer
There is no doubting the individual talent of Frokjaer, who oozes creativity, flair and personality. He had to bide his time in the first half of the season, but there were plenty of positives to take from his first campaign in England. The question will be whether Preston can get the best out of him - Frokjaer certainly has the ability to be the star man. 8/10
3. Freddie Woodman
The shot-stopper was viewed as a bit of a coup when PNE signed him in the summer of 2022. And Woodman impressed, keeping 17 clean sheets in his first season at Deepdale. A likable character, who wants to win and sets high standards of himself - Woodman will want to get back to his best next year. 7.5/10
4. Duane Holmes
Nine goal contributions from him, last season. Holmes is one of PNE's best dribblers and he can provide a spark. In contrast to Frokjaer, the American's first half of the season was better than his second. Showed what he is capable of and will be looking to hit those heights again next season. 7/10
