2 . Mads Frokjaer

There is no doubting the individual talent of Frokjaer, who oozes creativity, flair and personality. He had to bide his time in the first half of the season, but there were plenty of positives to take from his first campaign in England. The question will be whether Preston can get the best out of him - Frokjaer certainly has the ability to be the star man. 8/10