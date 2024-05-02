A refresh of those Preston North End players whose contracts expire this summer - and therefore could well play their last game at West Brom this weekend. Some may have already done so though, given their lack of first team involvement this season - while another player is out on loan.
1. Alan Browne
It's the saga which has dragged on for most the campaign. Browne was visibly emotional after the final home match of the season, earlier this week. His contract offer has been on the table since December and at the start of the season, the Irishman said he'd be happy to sign. But, pen hasn't been put to paper and therefore something must be resisting the captain - or he has had a change of heart. Lowe shared after the Leicester defeat that Browne's contract offer is 'the best you could offer anyone in the history of the club'. He won Player of the Year this season, scoring four goals in 40 appearances. Browne played his 400th game for Preston back in January, when he came on as a substitute at Millwall. He is number 13 in the all time appearance list.
2. Ched Evans
The number nine wasn't expected to play again after his serious medical condition, suffered towards the end of last season. But, he remarkably returned to the pitch. It's been a disrupted campaign for him, though, with Evans making 17 appearances in total and not scoring. He has started six league games.
3. Greg Cunningham
The Irishman has started one more game than Evans (7) but made five fewer appearances (12). He played five in a row during October, but picked up a knock at Hull City which sidelined him for a short period. Cunningham was back in the squad in early December but didn't play again until mid-February. Andrew Hughes has been consistently first choice at left centre-back, as opposed to the two senior pros being rotated.
4. Patrick Bauer
The German looks certain to be moving on, even though there's a one-year option in his contract. He has only made two appearances this season - one in the cup and one in the league. Game time has been in extremely short supply for the last 18 months. Ryan Lowe said recently that Bauer was told in January he wouldn't be considered for selection, unless the back line was hit by injury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.