1 . Alan Browne

It's the saga which has dragged on for most the campaign. Browne was visibly emotional after the final home match of the season, earlier this week. His contract offer has been on the table since December and at the start of the season, the Irishman said he'd be happy to sign. But, pen hasn't been put to paper and therefore something must be resisting the captain - or he has had a change of heart. Lowe shared after the Leicester defeat that Browne's contract offer is 'the best you could offer anyone in the history of the club'. He won Player of the Year this season, scoring four goals in 40 appearances. Browne played his 400th game for Preston back in January, when he came on as a substitute at Millwall. He is number 13 in the all time appearance list.