Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has asked for the Deepdale faithful to ‘trust’ that business will get done.

The Lilywhites are yet to make a breakthrough in the summer transfer window, with captain Alan Browne having left upon the expiry of his contract - bringing to an end his 10 year stay at the club. Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Lewis Leigh and loan man Liam Millar have left too.

Preston are preparing for Lowe’s fourth season at the club and ‘agreements’ are said to be in place. It’s now about PNE getting deals over the line, with four or five new recruits the expectation of director Peter Ridsdale - heading into the summer.

“I know the PNE fans want to get excited, but trust us,” said Lowe. “I think we’ve recruited well since we came through the door - the squad has been balanced and in terms of what we wanted, it’s been fantastic. We’ve all been working hard over the summer - identifying players, making sure they’re in the right budget, the right remit, and the right type of character.

“It just doesn’t happen overnight anymore, because there’s agents, sporting directors, CEOs, owners - and it’s getting them signed off by different people. I think there are many teams in the same position. There’s not many signings been going on so trust us, we are on with it. We’re on with some good players. We’ve had a few agreements in place and principle, but we can’t obviously say anything just yet until that’s signed, sealed, delivered if you like.