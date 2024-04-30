Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe wants the Lilywhites to press on with transfer targets, as more squad turnover is anticipated this summer.

The Lilywhites are on course for a mid-table finish, in Lowe’s second full season, after losing four consecutive games. This summer will be the PNE boss’ sixth transfer window and, once again, recruitment will be vital.

Alan Browne, Ched Evans, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn and Patrick Bauer are the senior players out of contract, while Liam Millar will return to FC Basel after his loan spell. There’s one more match to play, but Lowe feels the off-field work has to step up now.

“Well, whatever goes out will come in,” said Lowe. “So, we will have the meetings next week. We have already had the recruitment meeting, about players - ifs, buts and what’s available for us to go and get. We’ve got our targets and we will go through them quickly, because I think it’s needs must that we get some more leaders in the building - and some players who can play whether it’s a 3-4-1-2, 3-4-2-1 or whatever it looks like.

“But we need to get a little bit more strength in depth - which has been okay, but there’s been a lack of experience in that when we’ve had a few injuries. The key will be to get people who can fight, week-in-week-out with each other - for the shirt. I’ll have to recruit a bit stronger. I think it has been very good, in terms of options and a balanced squad. But you know, let’s go and get some solid citizens who can help us.